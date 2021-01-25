Commonwealth Senior Living residents, staff line up for COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccines offered at Commonwealth Senior Living were by Pfizer and provided by Walgreen's, Resident Care Director Wanda Peerman said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be more clinics next month for second doses and for those holding out now but who change their minds and decide to get a first shot, Klatt said.

"They want to see how the people who get it [Monday] react to it," she said.

She said she expects a higher percentage of staff ultimately to receive the vaccine.

Melissa Cunningham, 42, who works as a dining associate in the food department, decided to get her first shot Monday.

"I was nervous, but it was so quick, I didn't feel anything," Cunningham said while she sat in the designated, 15-minute waiting area to make sure they had no adverse reactions.

Cunningham, who said she has a weak immune system, sought the vaccine to look out for herself and her family.

"I just wanted to be safe for me and my kids," she said.

Peerman directed those who received the shot to chairs placed 6 feet apart, so they could be observed for reactions. Each chair had its own timer.