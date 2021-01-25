Commonwealth Senior Living residents, staff line up for COVID-19 vaccine

Ninety-two-year-old Lucy White already has endured COVID-19, which put her in the hospital for three days in December.
"I just felt terrible," said White, a resident at Commonwealth Senior Living at Stratford House.
But she was one of more than 80 residents and staff members expected to receive the first of two parts of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday during a clinic at the facility.
The Virginia Department of Health is in Phases 1a and 1b of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to the state's residents. Phase 1a includes health care personnel and residents of long-term-care facilities, and 1b includes frontline essential workers, people 65 and older, and those under 65 with health conditions that place them at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Mary Klatt, business operations manager at Commonwealth Senior Living, said 97% of the facility's 71 residents and 58% of its 55 staff members expressed interest in getting the vaccine.
"Our residents are all excited," Klatt said at the event Monday.
Some staff, however, have concerns about side effects or other reactions to the shot, she said.
"It's a personal decision," she said. "They could be worried about an allergic reaction."
The COVID-19 vaccine includes two shots that must be administered separately. The Pfizer-BioNTech doses should be given three weeks apart, and those from Moderna should be received four weeks apart, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stipulates.
The vaccines offered at Commonwealth Senior Living were by Pfizer and provided by Walgreen's, Resident Care Director Wanda Peerman said.
There will be more clinics next month for second doses and for those holding out now but who change their minds and decide to get a first shot, Klatt said.
"They want to see how the people who get it [Monday] react to it," she said.
She said she expects a higher percentage of staff ultimately to receive the vaccine.
Melissa Cunningham, 42, who works as a dining associate in the food department, decided to get her first shot Monday.
"I was nervous, but it was so quick, I didn't feel anything," Cunningham said while she sat in the designated, 15-minute waiting area to make sure they had no adverse reactions.
Cunningham, who said she has a weak immune system, sought the vaccine to look out for herself and her family.
"I just wanted to be safe for me and my kids," she said.
Peerman directed those who received the shot to chairs placed 6 feet apart, so they could be observed for reactions. Each chair had its own timer.
By about 10:45 a.m. Monday, about a dozen people had been vaccinated. Peerman expected about 86 or 87 shots to be given by day's end.
As for staffers who are hesitant about the vaccine, Peerman said managers will use education to provide facts about the shot.
"We've got videos we're showing them from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health," Peerman said. "We only have a few people resident-wise that decline [the vaccine]."
As for White, she said she hopes the shot will enable her to stop wearing her mask.
"I want to do everything I can to keep from getting it [the virus] again and get these things off, so I can breathe again," White said.