Community input sought in search for new Danville superintendent; public forum set Tuesday

The next step in the search for a new superintendent of Danville Public Schools takes place Tuesday evening as the Danville School Board will host a public forum to hear input from the community.
The forum will allow for all sorts of community members — from parents and students to teachers and business owners — to give their thoughts on what they would like to see out of the next leader of the school division.
The forum is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Danville Room on the lower level of the school board office at 341 Main St., near the Patton Street entrance.
“We look forward to hearing feedback from the community about qualities they’d like to see in our next leader for the local public education community,” School Board Chair Crystal Cobbs wrote in an email Monday.
For community members who cannot attend the forum, a survey on the Danville Public Schools website remains open until midnight Tuesday. The survey consists of 11 questions, asking respondents to rank what sort of professional experience, personality traits and management skills, among other things, are valued for the next superintendent.
The public forum will also be streamed through the Danville Public Schools YouTube account.
“As a board working together for the betterment of our entire school division it is imperative to allow members of the community to be heard and a part of the decision-making process as the community is a huge part of our stride,” Ty’Quan Graves, vice chair of the school board, wrote in an email.
Kim Roberson, the president of the Danville Education Association, which represents the city’s teachers, said she is thankful to have worked with communicative superintendents in the past, figures who were approachable and personable. She hopes that trend continues with the upcoming hire.
She added that the public forum serves as a vital part of the search process, allowing whomever wants to speak an opportunity to list their desired qualities and qualifications of the person chosen to lead the city’s schools.
“I think it’s important because the board needs to hear what the concerns are of the community,” Roberson said. “I think the public wants a superintendent that’s responsive to their concerns, who’s approachable, somebody who you can reach out to if you have a question about something, somebody who’s out and about in the community. That’s the sense I get: People want a superintendent who’s involved in the community and wants to be a part of it.”
The search for a new superintendent stems from the departure of Stanley Jones from the position at the end of June. He accepted a position earlier this month as associate superintendent for instruction within Stafford County Public Schools.
In his wake, Jones left behind a school division that has struggled for several years with Standards of Learning scores and gaining accreditation status for city schools.
The SOL exams were not administered during the 2019-20 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but comparing Danville’s results with those of Virginia as a whole points to a large gap in student achievement.
Across Virginia in 2018-19, 78% of students passed English Reading, 76% passed English Writing, 80% passed history and social sciences, 82% passed math and 81% passed science.
In the city school system, the pass rates for all five exams in 2018-19 were 52% or lower. Dating back to the 2016-17 academic year, DPS has not had a pass rate higher than 69% on any individual SOL exam. In that same time period, DPS has performed well below the Virginia pass rate average across nearly every racial, gender and socioeconomic demographic that the Virginia Department of Education tracks.
Further, at least six of Danville’s 11 schools have failed to reach full accreditation since the 2014-15 school year. Nine schools were without full accreditation status in 2019-20, the most in any one year since 2014-15.
Catherine Magouyrk, a former superintendent in Manassas City Public Schools from 2012-18, was named DPS interim superintendent earlier this month.
