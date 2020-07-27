Community input sought in search for new Danville superintendent; public forum set Tuesday

The next step in the search for a new superintendent of Danville Public Schools takes place Tuesday evening as the Danville School Board will host a public forum to hear input from the community.

The forum will allow for all sorts of community members — from parents and students to teachers and business owners — to give their thoughts on what they would like to see out of the next leader of the school division.

The forum is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Danville Room on the lower level of the school board office at 341 Main St., near the Patton Street entrance.

“We look forward to hearing feedback from the community about qualities they’d like to see in our next leader for the local public education community,” School Board Chair Crystal Cobbs wrote in an email Monday.

For community members who cannot attend the forum, a survey on the Danville Public Schools website remains open until midnight Tuesday. The survey consists of 11 questions, asking respondents to rank what sort of professional experience, personality traits and management skills, among other things, are valued for the next superintendent.

The public forum will also be streamed through the Danville Public Schools YouTube account.