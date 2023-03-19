Hundreds of Danville residents suffer from chronic illnesses and other issues that cause them to rely heavily on 911 emergency services for basic health care.

In 2022, the Danville Life Saving Crew used its community paramedicine program to serve more than 300 people who needed not only medical services but also a health advocate to help remove barriers to improving their health.

“The community paramedicine program was established in 2017 to help reduce the demand on the 911 system in the city of Danville,” said Chief Robbie Woodall.

Johnny Mills serves as the chief of community support and was “brought in to develop a unique and innovative model of care that allows emergency medical technicians to operate on a broader scope,” Woodall said.

The community paramedicine staff reach out to area residents to help them live more independent lives. They provide a missing link between health care and social services to ensure the chronically ill have better access to health care and community services.

“The crew monitors patients who call 911 two or more times per month and accepts referrals from community health care partners," Mills said. "With this information, the community paramedicine staff meets with residents who need services.”

The Danville Life Saving Crew invested resources into this program and has funded two paramedics since 2017. In 2021, the crew’s program became a member of the Regional Engagement to Advance Community Health — known as REACH — Partnership and received grant funding from the Danville Regional Foundation to expand.

In August, the community paramedicine program added two experienced EMTs to its team.

“It often takes weeks of informal counseling and social support to help patients take charge of their health,” said Mills.

Community paramedics and community health workers provide a connection between the patient and services.

They call and schedule transportation, doctor’s appointments and attend those appointments with the patients. They connect patients to telemedicine services; help with medical clarifications; and provide direct communication, wellness checks, health care alignment and health support services.

Each community paramedicine patient needs multiple avenues of communication and tools to fully understand a person’s needs. Appropriate care intervention can only happen when a trusting relationship exists between the patient and the team member.

“Without funding from the Danville Regional Foundation, the community paramedicine program would be limited in the number of staff available to provide this type of patient support,” said Mills. “We are very grateful.

Also, community members have donated wheelchairs, walkers, and other medical equipment that can be refurbished and provided to patients who need them. It is a joint effort between an experienced medical team, funders and the community.

“It is our intent to improve the health of our patients,” said Mills.

The Danville Life Saving Crew supports the community paramedicine program through donations from our community and revenue generated through 911 responses.

“Our xrew raises funds through its golf tournament, donations from community members, and a letter campaign,” said Woodall. “In 2023, we are hosting a fundraising gala on April 20. Funds raised at this event will support this work along with the Crew’s expansion to South Boston Road, and the purchase of a new ambulance in 2024.”

The Danville Life Saving Crew is a nonprofit organization with a team of more than 100 professionals serving the Danville region.

Learn more online at www.dlsc.org or cal 434-792-2739.