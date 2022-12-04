Concert will bring a 'Happy Christmas' from Ireland to Danville

“You can't listen to Celtic music and not be happy," said Ric Blair, the show’s founder and Grammy-nominated songwriter, who will also perform with the touring company when it stops in Danville on Thursday. "Christmas with the Celts isn’t just a concert; it is a spiritual experience of music and dance uniting communities.”

The second show in Danville Concert Association’s season features this five-member internationally known musical group that includes Irish musicians Patrick D’Arcy from Dublin and Fiachra O’Regan from Connemara, Ireland, who have performed with Bono of U2, Sting, Quincy Jones, The Waterboys and Bill Whelan of Riverdance.

The haunting vocals of singer Luisa Marion, who also plays the fiddle, will fill the George Washington High School auditorium with holiday sound, but of special interest to the local audience is a group of youngsters from G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School who also will sing.

“I like my chorus to go places and have unforgettable learning experiences," Carl Scales, music teacher and the school’s Teacher of the Year, explains. "My goal is to help them develop a love of music and singing.”

He pauses for a second and then lists the places they will go to perform.

“We are registered for the Danville Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade and a competition at Kings Dominion [near Richmond] in the spring," he said, referring to the parade Sunday. :Now we have the unique opportunity to sing with the Celts in the Christmas with the Celts concert.”

The 30 fourth and fifth graders in the Greater Gator Chorus after-school program have been practicing "Happy Christmas" by John Lennon and will be accompanied by the Celts musicians.

The seven boys and 23 girls have been practicing weekly since October.

“We have been working on it," Scales said with a convincing smile. "We have great kids. I often tell them they are representing me, themselves, their parents, and the school so we make certain (the audiences) see and hear nothing but their best.”

Before the Greater Gator Chorus performs, however, another element of joy will be tapping across the stage when professional Irish dancers join in the fun.

Anne Gravely Moore, owner of the Meredith Gravely School of Dance with a degree in dance and 32 years of teaching experience, speaks with authority about the difficulty of Irish stepdance.

“It is very challenging and requires strong tap dancers," she said.

"I became interested in Irish stepdance in the mid-to-late ‘90s when Riverdance was popular,” Moore said, ”and we included a stepdance in one of our shows during that time.”

It was so well received that the dance school brought it back 10 years later. Moore explains that stepdance has very quick movements of the feet, but the arms stay stiff at the side of the body. The focus is always on the feet.

“At our studio, the girls are used to a more Broadway style of tap. It's very showy with body movements — lots of arms and style changes,” she says.

Reflecting on her years of growing up in a household filled with music and dance, Moore adds, “My dad, Henry Gravely, was a founding member and Treasurer of the Danville Concert Association. He loved music. Of course, my mom [the founder of MGSD] loved dance. She was always saying, ‘Henry, Henry, you must have dancers this year.’”

The Danville Concert Association and Christmas with the Celts will fulfill that long ago request once again, and the added bonus to the two-hour program will be talented youngsters wishing all a Happy Christmas in song.

Christmas with the Celts presented by the Danville Concert Association will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the George Washington High School auditorium at 701 Broad St.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students ages 18 or younger. They are available at danvilleconcert.org; eventbrite.com; Karen’s Hallmark at Danville Mall; Ginger Bread House on Memorial Drive; Main Street Art Collective; and at the door while the supply last.