Council votes to offer free bus rides to polls Nov. 3

Danville voters will be offered free bus rides to the polls for the Nov. 3 election.

Danville City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to offer the service to encourage residents to cast their ballots. Free bus service will be provided for all transit operations including fixed-route and reservation-based service.

In another matter, council also voted 9-0 to take ownership of three tax-delinquent lots in the Monument-Berryman area to help improve the area and spur more development.

The vacant lots are three of about 20 to 25 lots in the neighborhood that city officials say they hope to acquire as part of the Monument-Berryman Conservation and Redevelopment Plan.

The city holds $50,712 in liens against the lots because of taxes owed by their owners.

The lots at Lee, Paxton and Stokes streets are valued at $1,400, $800 and $900, respectively, Dodson said. When the tax delinquency of a property is at least 50% of the property's taxable value, the city does not have to auction the property but can accept ownership lieu of the taxes owed.

Officials hope to persuade neighboring property owners to maintain and purchase the three lots.

