Counselors in Danville area say addictions have increased since beginning of the pandemic

“We have seen an uptick, definitely, during the pandemic,” she said. Drug addiction “can be a symptom of other mental health issues.”

Because people couldn’t “blow steam” through traditional means such as going out or seeing friends, she said, many turned to substance abuse instead.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We saw new people starting habits.” That included drinking alcohol more, and earlier in the day, than before: “That five o’clock time comes earlier and earlier. Next thing you know, you’re drinking at noon.”

When the structure of going to work and school is removed, “they’re left to their own devices. If they don’t have good coping skills, this is what happened across the state.”

Byrd said 20 men, mostly from Pittsylvania, Henry and Patrick counties and the cities of Martinsville and Stuart, live at the Hope Center for a year during their time of recovery.

“We’ve definitely seen changes” during the pandemic, he said. “We’re very dependent upon counseling. When COVID started, our certified counselors had to do all of their counseling over Zoom,” and the residents missed seeing them in person.

It also was difficult for the residents in recovery not to be able to see their families or go to church, he said.