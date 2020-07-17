County leaders pleased with financial position of Pittsylvania Pet Center

CHATHAM — When James McLaughlin started his post as director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center in early 2019, the board of supervisors didn’t approve his budget requests. For two months, the center operated on a deficit while he explained his budgetary needs to the board.
Then for fiscal year 2020, which started last July and concluded a few weeks ago, the Board urged McLaughlin to bring in at least $200,000 in grants and donations as he — and Pittsylvania County — acclimated to running the center.
County leadership is happy with the results so far, as the pet center more than tripled its mandated donation quota with more than $220,000 in cash donations and grants and $416,000 in supplies. It also came in $134,393 under its proposed operating budget of more than $880,000.
“In 18 short months James has made incredible strides for us,” Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said.
Added Ron Scearce, member of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors and chairman of the Finance Committee: “That’s outstanding. He’s done double what we were asking. That helps everyone. It helps the taxpayer; it helps the animals.”
At the pet center on Friday, McLaughlin said walking into the position, where there was no established local base of donors and other partners, was intimidating. Now that he has developed a network of other pet agencies where he can transfer animals to and has more established local funding and grant providers, McLaughlin believes the center’s financial position only will continue to improve.
“I feel like the outlook is very good,” he said. “It’s just going to get better.”
Before the Pet Center was built in July 2017, Pittsylvania County operated a single pound near the landfill in Dry Fork, which Smitherman described as “antiquated.” The building hosted only dogs.
That same year, the Pet Center was built in Chatham, but it originally was operated by the Lynchburg Humane Society, which charged the county $260,000 for the first year and then $250,000 for a six month extension between June and December 2018. But the center took in more pets than either locality anticipated.
“They were bleeding money and just had to cut their losses,” Smitherman said.
McLaughlin, who was working with shelters in Norfolk at the time, was hired and brought in to lead the county as it began operating the center on its own. The Pittsylvania Pet Center currently has a save rate of about 96%, meaning a majority of the animals that enter the shelter are kept alive. Roughly 2,000 animals have been brought to the shelter this year and 1,920 have been kept alive, according to the pet center.
For the past fiscal year, the Pittsylvania Pet Center has been able to remain under budget by transferring animals to other agencies and using donations of goods and cash to cover parts of its budget, McLaughlin said. He built his budget without assuming he would be getting so many donations.
Scearce said he is thrilled with the fundraising efforts and financial contributions of the Pet Center even while being frustrated with the way the building, which cost the county $3.2 million to build, wasn’t backed by as many finances as he had hoped.
“That’s where I get beat up the most is how we’ve supported the Pet Center,” Scearce said. “But it’s here now, and we have to support it.”
McLaughlin said he is taking steps that may cost money now, much of which is coming from grants and contributions, to reduce the number of animals coming to the Pet Center in the future.
“These aren’t short-term strategies,” McLaughlin said.
For instance, the center is operating a trap, neuter, release program, where stray or feral cats are trapped, brought in and neutered so they cannot reproduce, ear-tipped to mark them as having been in the program and then sent back out to their territory. This way they don’t overproduce and keep new stray cats, many of whom aren’t social and will struggle to be adopted, from entering the facility.
McLaughlin does not expect any dramatic shifts in the numbers for this year’s kitten season — the significant uptick in kittens born between March and October because of most female cats following the same reproductive cycle where they are in heat between January and September — but thinks the strategy will pay off in the long-term by reducing the number of cats that come into the shelter.
“I think that this time next year we’re going to see ... the amount of kittens going in go down a little bit more,” he said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
