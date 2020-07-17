County leaders pleased with financial position of Pittsylvania Pet Center

Scearce said he is thrilled with the fundraising efforts and financial contributions of the Pet Center even while being frustrated with the way the building, which cost the county $3.2 million to build, wasn’t backed by as many finances as he had hoped.

“That’s where I get beat up the most is how we’ve supported the Pet Center,” Scearce said. “But it’s here now, and we have to support it.”

McLaughlin said he is taking steps that may cost money now, much of which is coming from grants and contributions, to reduce the number of animals coming to the Pet Center in the future.

“These aren’t short-term strategies,” McLaughlin said.

For instance, the center is operating a trap, neuter, release program, where stray or feral cats are trapped, brought in and neutered so they cannot reproduce, ear-tipped to mark them as having been in the program and then sent back out to their territory. This way they don’t overproduce and keep new stray cats, many of whom aren’t social and will struggle to be adopted, from entering the facility.