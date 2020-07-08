Court documents: Threatening text message follows stabbing that ultimately ended with death of 27-year-old

A witness at the scene identified Price as the attacker and also described a man who was with her at the time of the stabbing and left the scene with her, documents show. Police found Price hiding behind the house she shared with France at 1065 Franklin Turnpike, about a mile and a half away from where police found him in the street. A man fitting the witnesses' description also was located at the residence, but denied being with Price. Though he is identified in the search warrant, the Danville Register & Bee is withholding his name because he has not been charged in connection with the incident.