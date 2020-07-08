Court documents: Threatening text message follows stabbing that ultimately ended with death of 27-year-old

A woman charged in the deadly stabbing of her boyfriend in mid-June is suspected of sending a threatening text message shortly afterward to a person who witnessed the event, court documents show.
“Your sister is next," read a text message from Shannon Renee Price after Christopher France was stabbed in the arm during the early morning hours of June 13, according to a search warrant filed in Danville Circuit Court.
Police responding to a 911 call found France lying in the street and bleeding at 768 Melville Ave. at 1 a.m.
The search warrant did not name the witness and Danville police spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis said he could not provide any more context concerning the message.
Price, 29, was arrested hours after the stabbing and charged with malicious wounding. She remains in Danville City Jail.
France, 27, died early Sunday morning in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the Danville Police Department reports. Tracie Cooper, the district administrator for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, confirmed in an email that the cause of death was “complication of sharp force injury to right upper extremity.” The manner of death was listed as homicide.
Police will continue to investigate the incident as a homicide, Chivvis said, and any possible changes to Price’s charge will be determined by the Danville Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Officers responding to the 911 call on June 13 were dispatched in reference to a man who had been stabbed. Officers found France bleeding profusely from the bend in his arm, according to the search warrant.
Chivvis said phone records show a series of calls and text messages beginning late on June 12 and extending into early the next day.
“There’s calls that went back and forth throughout the time period,” Chivvis said. “There were several calls and messages exchanged between the different people involved between suspect, witness and victim.”
In addition to the threatening text message, the search warrant mentioned a male’s voice that called France’s phone and made other threats to the effect of “your (sic) next and im (sic) going to get you.”
A witness at the scene identified Price as the attacker and also described a man who was with her at the time of the stabbing and left the scene with her, documents show. Police found Price hiding behind the house she shared with France at 1065 Franklin Turnpike, about a mile and a half away from where police found him in the street. A man fitting the witnesses' description also was located at the residence, but denied being with Price. Though he is identified in the search warrant, the Danville Register & Bee is withholding his name because he has not been charged in connection with the incident.
Chivvis would not release any other details regarding the man, other than listing him as an acquaintance of Price.
He said that France had likely been visiting a friend who lives at the Melville Avenue residence, and Price showed up later.
Price admitted that she and France had an altercation, according to a criminal complaint filed in Danville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. At the time, she “grabbed a knife and began swaying the knife in the direction of” France.
Price told police that the knife was inside her house, according to the search warrant. Chivvis said the knife used was not a pocket knife or a kitchen knife, but rather a fixed blade knife that would require a sheath.
The couple have three children together, Chivvis said, though he did not have any information regarding the ages or their current whereabouts.
France and Price were new to the area, and had likely lived in town for about two months after moving from the greater Charlottesville area, Chivvis added.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
