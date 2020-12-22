Courthouse closed due to COVID-19 case

The Danville courthouse is closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.
Officials closed the building after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, said Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul.
The building had just re-opened Monday after being closed Friday due to a COVID-19 case. The center received a deep cleaning before it opened again.
The courthouse — also known as the James F. Ingram Justice Center — will be closed for the remainder of the week, said city of Danville spokesperson Arnold Hendrix.
The entire building will undergo another deep cleaning, Mondul said.
On any given day, there are about 60 employees in the courthouse, not including attorneys, Mondul said.
Masks are mandated in the courthouse and temperature checks are given to everyone entering the building, Mondul said.
"We have a pretty rigorous testing system that we have been using to try to identify people who may or may not have the virus," he said.
Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Epidemiologist Chris Andrews said closing the facility is in line with the court's COVID-19 response plan to close for a minimum of 24 hours to clean and disinfect a potentially contaminated area.
Neither Andrews nor Mondul would say whether the positive case was a judge or other court employee.
The Virginia Health Department advises organizations to notify the department of disease-related matters and develop a COVID-19 response plan based on its guidance, Andrews said.
"Court services are an essential function of society and we must endeavor to maintain them," he said. "The Danville court has worked with VDH to develop and approve a COVID-19 response plan that aims to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure to court staff and the public."
Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said, "To my knowledge, the courts have developed a solid plan and have been following this."