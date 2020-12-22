Courthouse closed due to COVID-19 case

The Danville courthouse is closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Officials closed the building after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, said Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul.

The building had just re-opened Monday after being closed Friday due to a COVID-19 case. The center received a deep cleaning before it opened again.

The courthouse — also known as the James F. Ingram Justice Center — will be closed for the remainder of the week, said city of Danville spokesperson Arnold Hendrix.

The entire building will undergo another deep cleaning, Mondul said.

On any given day, there are about 60 employees in the courthouse, not including attorneys, Mondul said.

Masks are mandated in the courthouse and temperature checks are given to everyone entering the building, Mondul said.

"We have a pretty rigorous testing system that we have been using to try to identify people who may or may not have the virus," he said.