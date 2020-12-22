Courthouse in Danville closed — again — due to COVID-19 exposure

The Danville courthouse is closed effective immediately due to a COVID-19 exposure.

The courthouse — also knowns as the James F. Ingram Justice Center — will be closed for the remainder of the week, said city of Danville spokesperson Arnold Hendrix.

The entire building will undergo a deep cleaning, Hendrix said.

The entire Danville courthouse also was closed on Friday following a positive test of an employee. The building was set to receive a deep cleaning before reopening to the public Monday.

Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said in an email Friday the building’s closure may have hampered some of its normal operations.

“Speaking overall, much of the business which occurs in the courthouse is in person,” he wrote. “I'm sure there are some administrative things that can be handled remotely via email and phone, but the bulk of the business is in person.”

Mondul said Friday, as far as he knows, only one courthouse employee has tested positive. That person has been told to quarantine, he said.

