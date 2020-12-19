COVID-19 brought prison sports to a standstill. That worries former inmates and re-entry professionals.

“Sports were very important to a lot of guys because it was the only thing they felt they had left,” he said.

***

Chad Martin is Martinsville’s vice mayor, but from 2017-18 he was also a re-entry counselor for Pittsylvania County Community Action, where he worked closely with prisoners nearing their release.

Now, on the side of his regular job, he volunteers with the Shining Diamonds organization, run by his cousin, Marvin Martin Jr., which provides mentors for youth already in the juvenile justice system. In that role, his efforts are more preventative than when he was working as a re-entry counselor.

All this time later, though, he still recalls well all of his conversations with prisoners about how important sports were while incarcerated.

“When you’re giving somebody a positive outlet to relieve stress, I know from sports, it teaches you how to communicate better, it teaches you how to work together in a team atmosphere,” Martin said. “There are so many life lessons that sports teach you. To not have that in prison or jail is not good at all, especially for populations who may not have experienced them when they were younger.”