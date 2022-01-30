COVID-19 cases among students rising again in Dan River Region

With extremely high rates of COVID-19 plaguing the Dan River Region, cases among students and staff members continue to grow in educational facilities.

Figures dipped for a week after winter weather forced schools to either close or switch to a virtual mode. Now they have rebounded.

As of Saturday, there were 57 active cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in Pittsylvania County Schools, a dashboard showed. A total of 47 students were infected with the highest numbers centered at Chatham High School.

County school have adopted the five-day shortened isolation and quarantine guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The system required students who test positive for COVID-19 to wear a mask when the return to school days six through 10.

Pittsylvania County Schools also are following an executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to allow parents to opt-out of mask mandates for schools. The order set off several legal challenges and sent a scramble for school districts to clarify positions on masking.

“This decision was made with School Board awareness,” Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones told the Register & Bee via email Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County School Board met before the executive order was issued on Jan. 15, the same day Youngkin took office.

The new policy started Jan. 24 in Pittsylvania County. Masks are still required on school buses, Jones said in a statement. Also, all school employees must continue to wear face coverings.

By unanimous vote, the Danville School Board decided Thursday night to continue the masking mandate for city schools. There, 21 active cases are reported with 16 students infected. The highest number — five — is at George Washington High School.

Children represent the least vaccinated demographic in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Health department data shows only 7% of 5- to 11-year-olds are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. For 12- to 15-year-olds, 31% are fully vaccinated and slightly more than one-third of 16- to 17-year-olds have received the proper doses.

On Friday, there were 27 individuals in isolation at Averett University, its online dashboard shows. Three outbreaks have been reported on campus since students returned earlier this month. After the Virginia Department of Health changed its definitions, three cases must be linked to a single setting to be declared an outbreak.

“As the pandemic continues to evolve, so can our campus mitigation efforts,” Cassie Jones, a spokesperson for Averett University, told the Register & Bee last week. “We continue to update our campus regularly with reminders and changes.”

Of the 63 cases reported at Averett since Jan. 3, 31 are Averett-linked, the dashboard shows.

Danville Community College has reported three cases involving two employees and one student this month. In all three situations, the health department determined there no exposures on campus.

The region’s positivity rate — 43% in Danville and 44% in Pittsylvania County — remains high, according to the CDC. The rate calculates the positive results against all tests administered and — along with overall infections — is used to put a local pulse on the pandemic. The CDC views any rate above 5% to indicate the virus is spreading uncontrolled in a community.

With the exception of only six, every locality in the United States is classified in the highest risk category for COVID-19, based on the CDC’s four-tier system. The federal agency strongly recommends residents wear face coverings at indoor public settings.

