COVID-19 cases causing Southside hospitals to evaluate capacity 'hour-by-hour'

"Temporary capacity issues are typically resolved by monitoring and responding to patient admissions and discharges," Larson explained via email. "When capacity cannot be internally managed, a hospital may go into temporary diversion status and will notify local emergency medical services that it is temporarily at capacity and cannot admit new patients."

Supervisor Ron Scearce, a member of the county's fire and rescue commission, inquired about the issue, saying he found out Tuesday that "a lot of the hospitals are diverting ambulances."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Larson confirmed that neither campus of Sovah Health was on diversion but stressed even in that situation the "hospital provides necessary stabilizing treatment, within its capability and capacity, for individuals who are determined to have an emergency medical condition."

He still urges everyone not to delay emergency care.

"Community members experiencing a medical emergency should still call 9-1-1 or go to their nearest emergency room," he said.

"I think COVID is playing a big part of that with extended stay," Chris Slemp, director of Pittsylvania County Public Safety, said at Tuesday's meeting when discussing an increase in diversion status for area hospitals.