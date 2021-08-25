COVID-19 cases causing Southside hospitals to evaluate capacity 'hour-by-hour'

Mounting COVID-19 infections are adding to the strain of emergency room care at Sovah Health's campuses in Danville and Martinsville leaving issues of hospital capacity changing on an hour-by-hour bases.
As of Wednesday, there were 20 COVID-19 patients at Sovah-Health Danville, a 40% increase from Friday. Even with that rise it's still less than half of the record 46 patients treated in Danville on Jan. 20. Martinsville's facility was caring for 14 individuals Wednesday who had tested positive for the virus.
"Of these hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the majority are unvaccinated, which is consistent with national trends," Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah Health-Danville, told the Register & Bee.
But combined with other medical issues, more residents are crowding into the emergency rooms at the Southside hospitals.
"As it relates to hospital capacity, this is incredibly fluid and changes rapidly," Larson explained Wednesday via email. "To manage the increase in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, our hospital leaders are evaluating capacity within every department hour-to-hour, closely tracking fluctuations in emergency, acute and critical care areas and regularly reporting our capacity in these areas to the state and to our regional partners."
Sometimes that means going on what's known as diversion status, an issue noted in Tuesday night's meeting of the Pittsylvania County Fire and Rescue Commission. That means, in general, a hospital will advise incoming transports they aren't able to accept a patient.
"Temporary capacity issues are typically resolved by monitoring and responding to patient admissions and discharges," Larson explained via email. "When capacity cannot be internally managed, a hospital may go into temporary diversion status and will notify local emergency medical services that it is temporarily at capacity and cannot admit new patients."
Supervisor Ron Scearce, a member of the county's fire and rescue commission, inquired about the issue, saying he found out Tuesday that "a lot of the hospitals are diverting ambulances."
As of Wednesday afternoon, Larson confirmed that neither campus of Sovah Health was on diversion but stressed even in that situation the "hospital provides necessary stabilizing treatment, within its capability and capacity, for individuals who are determined to have an emergency medical condition."
He still urges everyone not to delay emergency care.
"Community members experiencing a medical emergency should still call 9-1-1 or go to their nearest emergency room," he said.
"I think COVID is playing a big part of that with extended stay," Chris Slemp, director of Pittsylvania County Public Safety, said at Tuesday's meeting when discussing an increase in diversion status for area hospitals.
He also likened it to a domino effect. For example, if the Danville hospital goes on diversion, then the stand-alone emergency room in Gretna — operated by Centra Health — quickly fills up to the point it must divert incoming transports.
"It's becoming such an issue," Slemp said, that he's elevated the problem to his counterparts at the state level to find a solution.
For volunteers, it means a longer drive to take a patient to Lynchburg, Eden, N.C., or even Halifax County.
Slemp said it was "a serious issue" that he's looking at "every hour of the day."