Nearing the three-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic — a life-altering experience that eventually subsided into a daily routine — COVID-19 cases are falling after a small bump in January.

Yet, while cases decline, deaths have increased. In Danville and Pittsylvania County, 27 new fatalities were added to the record books this year. That puts the toll at 550 local lives lost at the hands of the coronavirus.

It's not clear when these deaths occurred. Officials with the Virginia Department of Health previously explained to the Register & Bee a meticulous procedure is used to verify the death is linked with COVID-19. The process often causes delays.

AARP reported last week that data shows the winter wave has peaked in nursing homes also.

In the commonwealth, deaths of nursing home residents from COVID-19 jumped by 160% in the four-week reporting period ending Jan. 22, according to AARP. That translated to seven times the national average.

Nationwide, COVID-19 nursing home deaths rose 23% in the same four-week reporting period, representing the highest level since the omicron wave hit.

“While it is good news that the early winter wave of COVID-19 appears to have peaked nationwide, this new report shows that our loved ones in nursing homes are still highly vulnerable to the virus,” AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau wrote in a statement. “Vaccinations are the best defense against COVID-19, and we must remain vigilant about protecting this population.”

On Friday, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute reported the seven-day case average in the state is 9.73 per 100,000, the lowest since November. The 100,000 figure is used to put all localities on a level playing field when it comes to case counts.

Hospitalizations are down by nearly 50% since early January. On Friday, 472 Virginia patients were being treated for COVID-19, compared to more than 1,000 on Jan. 7, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Locally, Pittsylvania County moved back into the medium level for COVID-19, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It joins 32 other localities — covering 1.55 million Virginians — under the medium level that recommends face coverings in public for those at high-risk.

However, the designation may be caused by a reclassification of cases. Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows a recent realignment of cases from Danville to Pittsylvania County. This gives the county an artificial bump in infections.

This has happened many times over the pandemic and all comes down to ZIP codes. Someone who lives in Pittsylvania County, but had a postal address of Danville, sometimes won't be classified in the proper location. It's not until health department workers pore over data that a shuffle is made to correct the information.

Looking forward, researchers at UVa said Friday that models show a small increase in hospitalizations in the coming week, but it's nothing to warrant alarm bells.

"This should not exceed January’s rates," scientists wrote in Friday's interim report. "A surge is not expected in the near future."

The models used by UVa to show the pandemic's path forward accurately predicted the situation earlier this winter.

"In fact, the Variant-X scenario from late November predicted the peak hospitalizations in mid-January to within 5%," a recent UVa report stated. "The predicted peak was also off by only a few days."

Nearby states — Kentucky and Maryland — are showing slight upticks of hospitalizations, a potential impact of waning immunity to the public.

With only about 1,300 COVID-19 shots administrated per day now, according to data from the health department, vaccinations are at an all-time low.

To explore the exact cause of the predicted uptick, UVa will use what's called a scenario-based county-level model. In one situation, Virginia will stay on the current course. Another projection shows the state will increase transmission rates by 30% and remain elevated. The final model shows the same increase, but a drop to current levels in four weeks.

"The next few weeks will reveal which of these scenarios is most likely," UVa researchers said. "Until then, we advise routine precautions."