COVID-19 cases dropping in Dan River Region, but winter could bring another rebound

By the official count, COVID-19 cases have dropped about 70% over the last month in the Dan River Region, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Health.

Danville is averaging about nine new COVID-19 reports a day, down from about 30 at the end of August. The number is slightly higher in the county with a dozen new cases reported daily, also down from an average of 30 a month ago.

Those numbers only represent results sent to the health department and don't reflect at-home testing.

The trend follows a similar path across the commonwealth. In fact, last week, daily cases dropped below 20 per 100,000, marking the lowest point since April 25, according to the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.

The 100,000 scale is used to put all localities on equal footing.

Hospitalizations have also dropped by about 20%, UVa reported in a Friday update.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District joins 23 others in a declining trajectory. However, neighboring Halifax County — part of the Southside Health District — is in a slow growth trajectory, meaning cases are rising, but not at a level to be considered a surge.

Perhaps a larger sign of the times comes with the community levels. There are only 11 localities in the state on the high end, a designation that carries the recommendation of wearing masks in public spaces. That marks the fewest since May, UVa reported.

Danville, along with 68 other areas, is in the medium community level, and Pittsylvania County is in the lowest tier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's categories. For the medium level, residents at a high-risk of illness are advised to wear face coverings in public, state and federal health agencies recommend.

"Models suggest the possibility of another major surge in December," researchers at UVa said in Friday's report. "Virginians could stop this surge in its tracks if they get their boosters along with their annual flu shots."

Modules show a boost with boosters could prevent up to 160,000 cases and up to 7,000 hospitalizations by March.

The potential winter surge comes as no surprise, mirroring trends from last year. As colder air moves in, more people gather indoors. Holiday travel also play a factor in added cases.

"There is a good chance we'll see the same this year," researchers wrote. "There is also the possibility that a new variant will arise to drive cases even higher."

However, the surge predicted from UVa dwarfs in comparison with the record-breaking caseloads of last winter. In the worst possible case, statewide infections would peak at 7,200 daily cases in mid-December before declining.

"With models expecting growth to begin again in a few weeks, now is an excellent time to schedule your booster shot," scientists wrote in UVa's report. "Bivalent vaccines are available at your local pharmacy, and it is safe to get one at the same time as your annual flu shot."