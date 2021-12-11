COVID-19 cases from Thanksgiving start to emerge in Dan River Region, but spike avoided so far

Last year, with a raging virus wave only growing stronger, it was anything by merry and bright heading into the holiday season.

Now, things are different. While the COVID-19 danger is still active, vaccinations — and an extended period of warm weather — are providing hope this year's caseload plots will be more bumps than spikes, said Dr. Scott Spillmann, the director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

“We have found with rare exception that following circumstances where people gather (holidays, sports, religious and other celebrations), there is the potential to spread COVID with its possible consequences," Spillmann told the Register & Bee.

There's normally a lag period from when people get together in a social setting and cases start showing up in reports. That's because it takes time for symptoms to start showing up and virus tests to be logged.

"We have begun to see some of the results of the gatherings for Thanksgiving," Spillmann said Friday. "We are just now entering the time frame to see diagnosis of cases, and more."