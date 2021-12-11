COVID-19 cases from Thanksgiving start to emerge in Dan River Region, but spike avoided so far

Last year, with a raging virus wave only growing stronger, it was anything by merry and bright heading into the holiday season.
Now, things are different. While the COVID-19 danger is still active, vaccinations — and an extended period of warm weather — are providing hope this year's caseload plots will be more bumps than spikes, said Dr. Scott Spillmann, the director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
“We have found with rare exception that following circumstances where people gather (holidays, sports, religious and other celebrations), there is the potential to spread COVID with its possible consequences," Spillmann told the Register & Bee.
There's normally a lag period from when people get together in a social setting and cases start showing up in reports. That's because it takes time for symptoms to start showing up and virus tests to be logged.
"We have begun to see some of the results of the gatherings for Thanksgiving," Spillmann said Friday. "We are just now entering the time frame to see diagnosis of cases, and more."
However, Southern Virginia is bucking the trend of the rest of the commonwealth currently. While caseloads have remained relatively steady over the last month in the Dan River Region, other areas of Virginia are seeing a rapid rise of infections.
"Vaccination is the most important public health action to end the COVID-19 pandemic," said Linda M. Scarborough, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health.
Fewer than half of the residents in Danville and Pittsylvania County are considered fully vaccinated, a definition that could change with waning immunity.
Boosters are now the driving force behind many public health pleas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone over the age of 16 receive a booster dose when eligible. For people with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, boosters are available six months after the last shot. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose version should get a booster after two months have passed from an injection, the CDC states.
In Danville, only 15% of residents have rolled up their sleeves — again — for a COVID-19 vaccine booster. Slightly more than 13% of Pittsylvania County residents are boosted.
"Getting vaccinated prevents severe illness, hospitalization, and death; it also helps reduce the spread of the virus in communities," Scarborough wrote to the Register & Bee.
On Thursday, Virginia discovered its first case of the omicron variant, a new altered version of the novel coronavirus that is still surrounded by many mysteries. Early evidence indicates the variant is more transmissible, but less severe than other strains. More time is needed to fully study and understand what — if any — new danger it poses.
"The delta variant continues to be the predominant strain by far," Spillmann said, nothing they "are watching the omicron variant with great interest.”
The highly transmission Delta strain is blamed on the fourth wave of the pandemic that culminated in September. At that point, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined were averaging about 77 new cases per day. Currently, the health district is added about 26 reports of new daily infections, a drop of 66%.
The risk of COVID-19 transmission remains at the highest possible level in Danville and Pittsylvania County, according to the CDC. This designation means the federal agency recommends residents put on face masks while in public settings.
The state health department reinforces that recommendation and takes it a step further suggesting face masks be donned when around those from outside of a household.
"In addition to vaccination, the layering of other public health recommendations ... for stopping the spread of COVID-19 remain important," Scarborough said. Those include staying socially distanced, washing hands and avoiding crowds.