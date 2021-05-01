COVID-19 cases hold steady in Danville, Pittsylvania County as positivity rate rises

Of the 341 cases recorded this month, at least 85 occurred in those under 19 years of age. A total of 40 cases this month were in health care workers, state health department data show.

Outbreaks

A new outbreak at a long-term-care facility recorded last week has yet to be identified by the Virginia Department of Health. A website updated weekly on Fridays does not list any current outbreaks for Danville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Health department officials would not comment on the latest outbreak, instead they referred the Register & Bee to the outbreak website.

However, the latest federal report on April 18 shows two new COVID-19 cases among residents at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care in Danville. Long-term-care facilities are required to file detailed weekly reports with the CDC that are in turn made public about two weeks later in an online database.

About a dozen cases have been added to outbreaks in Danville and Pittsylvania County since mid-April, although its not clear if those are associated with a recent outbreak.

Vaccines

Nearly 2,000 vaccines flowed into the arms of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents this week, health department numbers show.