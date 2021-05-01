COVID-19 cases hold steady in Danville, Pittsylvania County as positivity rate rises

While dropping throughout Virginia, COVID-19 cases are holding steady in Danville and Pittsylvania County at the lowest level since last July.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is averaging about a dozen new cases a day of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Virginia is seeing about 1,000 new infections added daily, the lowest level across the state since early October.
The Centers for Disease Control has both Danville and Pittsylvania County listed in the highest risk category for community transmission. The CDC uses many different data measures to calculate the the risk of virus spread for a community.
One of those metrics is the positivity rate, which is a measure of positive results against the overall number of tests administered. That figure has increased in recent days to 9.3% in the local health district. The CDC reports anything about 5% shows the virus isn’t under control in a community. Still, the rate is a dramatic improvement over the 20% experienced in January when the local district was averaging about 100 new cases each day.
By contrast, the overall state number has dropped to 4.7%
The rise in positivity comes as testing continues to drop. Currently, there’s an average of 109 COVID-19 tests given in Danville and Pittsylvania County each day, the lowest since last July.
Of the 341 cases recorded this month, at least 85 occurred in those under 19 years of age. A total of 40 cases this month were in health care workers, state health department data show.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak at a long-term-care facility recorded last week has yet to be identified by the Virginia Department of Health. A website updated weekly on Fridays does not list any current outbreaks for Danville.
Health department officials would not comment on the latest outbreak, instead they referred the Register & Bee to the outbreak website.
However, the latest federal report on April 18 shows two new COVID-19 cases among residents at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care in Danville. Long-term-care facilities are required to file detailed weekly reports with the CDC that are in turn made public about two weeks later in an online database.
About a dozen cases have been added to outbreaks in Danville and Pittsylvania County since mid-April, although its not clear if those are associated with a recent outbreak.
Vaccines
Nearly 2,000 vaccines flowed into the arms of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents this week, health department numbers show.
But both localities are lagging behind state vaccination rates. In Danville, 28% of residents are fully vaccinated. That rate is a little lower at 27% for Pittsylvania County. About 31% of all state residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or just one shot of the Johnson & Johnson version that was briefly paused.
The starker contrast comes by comparing those who have received at least one vaccine: 37% of Danville residents and 34% of those living in Pittsylvania County. That’s far behind the 44% of Virginians.
Last week, Dr. Scott Spillmann — director of the local health district — acknowledge a drop in demand for the vaccine among local residents.
“While some pockets of people have continued with strong demand, we have noted a decline in the general population demand for any vaccine,” Spillmann said .
A state-run clinic at the former J.C. Penney department store will cease operations Wednesday, Lauren Opett, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, said last week. The clinic struggled to reach a lofty goal of 3,000 shots a day, sometimes only administering about 200.