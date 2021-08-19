COVID-19 claims another life in Danville

For the second time this week, Danville has added to its COVID-19 death toll.
Thursday morning's dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health showed a city woman in her 70s had died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The dashboard also increased by one the number of fatalities associated by outbreaks, but it's not clear if the two are linked.
So far, 234 people in Danville and Pittsylvania County have lost their lives to COVID-19.
Other than simple demographic details — determined through day-to-day evaluations in data changes — very little is known to the public when someone dies of COVID-19. The health department does not comment on individual deaths, and since Virginia is no longer under a state of emergency, officials also are not bound by law to release details on outbreaks.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, based on information received by 5 p.m. Wednesday. The two localities are now averaging about 37 new infection a day, the highest level since mid-February.
The state had 2,764 new COVID-19 cases added Thursday, marking the highest single-day total since Feb. 13.
The current surge is blamed on the delta variant of the novel coronavirus. The potent altered version is extremely transmissible and causes more severe illnesses, experts have said. With a low vaccine rate — less than half of adults in Danville and Pittsylvania County fully vaccinated — the virus "has room to run," researchers at the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute have said.
More people in the area are being tested for COVID-19. Over the last seven days, testing has increased by 95% for Pittsylvania County residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. Testing is up 40% in Danville.
With that rise, the positivity rate has fallen for both localities. The rate — 13.79% in Pittsylvania County and 11.77% in Danville — measures the number of positive results against the overall tests administered. Health exports use it as a gauge to determine the severity of COVID-19 spread in a community. Any figure above 5% indicates the virus is not controlled in a locality, according to the CDC.
Averett University and the Virginia Department of Health is teaming up for a testing event for college students, employees and members of the community from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Carrington Gym located on the lower level of the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Walk-ins are welcome.
On Saturday, the university is hosting a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the student center, again open to Averett students and employees, as well as the public. Walk-ins will be accepted to receive does of the Moderna, Pfizer and possibly Johnson & Johnson vaccines.