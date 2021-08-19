COVID-19 claims another life in Danville

For the second time this week, Danville has added to its COVID-19 death toll.

Thursday morning's dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health showed a city woman in her 70s had died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The dashboard also increased by one the number of fatalities associated by outbreaks, but it's not clear if the two are linked.

So far, 234 people in Danville and Pittsylvania County have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Other than simple demographic details — determined through day-to-day evaluations in data changes — very little is known to the public when someone dies of COVID-19. The health department does not comment on individual deaths, and since Virginia is no longer under a state of emergency, officials also are not bound by law to release details on outbreaks.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, based on information received by 5 p.m. Wednesday. The two localities are now averaging about 37 new infection a day, the highest level since mid-February.

The state had 2,764 new COVID-19 cases added Thursday, marking the highest single-day total since Feb. 13.