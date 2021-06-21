COVID-19 claims another life in Danville

Even with low daily infection rates, the grim toll of COVID-19 continues to mount in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

A Danville woman 80 or older became the 224th life lost in the district from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Revealed in a data update from the Virginia Department of Health on Monday morning, this was one of only nine deaths reported across the state.

Even though the death hit the record books on Monday, it likely occurred weeks earlier. In a meticulous progress, the health departments waits until an official death certificate arrives before logging the fatality into a database that’s updated each day based on data by 5 p.m. the day before.

Other than simple demographic information, very little is known to the public when someone dies of COVID-19. The health department also doesn’t comment on individual deaths.

In the local district, 53% of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in those 80 and older.

The death comes on a day when no new cases were reported in Danville and Pittsylvania County. Combined, both localities are averaging about three new infections per day, the lowest 7-day average in a full year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}