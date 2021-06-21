COVID-19 claims another life in Danville

Even with low daily infection rates, the grim toll of COVID-19 continues to mount in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
A Danville woman 80 or older became the 224th life lost in the district from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Revealed in a data update from the Virginia Department of Health on Monday morning, this was one of only nine deaths reported across the state.
Even though the death hit the record books on Monday, it likely occurred weeks earlier. In a meticulous progress, the health departments waits until an official death certificate arrives before logging the fatality into a database that’s updated each day based on data by 5 p.m. the day before.
Other than simple demographic information, very little is known to the public when someone dies of COVID-19. The health department also doesn’t comment on individual deaths.
In the local district, 53% of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in those 80 and older.
The death comes on a day when no new cases were reported in Danville and Pittsylvania County. Combined, both localities are averaging about three new infections per day, the lowest 7-day average in a full year.
Also, at 3.2%, district’s positivity rate is at one of the lowest points in the pandemic. That figure is a calculation of the positive results against the overall tests administered. The Centers for Disease Control uses a gauge of less than 5% to determine if the virus is under control in an area. Virginia reported a 1.5% positivity rate Monday morning.
However, based on 7-day averages, the CDC has shifted Pittsylvania County back into a moderate risk of community transmission of the illness. That’s the second highest level on a 4-tier the federal agency uses. Danville is classified as a moderate risk, the second lowest on the scale. For a brief few days last week, both localities drifted into the lowest risk category before the CDC pulled back Friday.
Although no new outbreaks have been reported recently, the number of cases associated with established outbreaks climbed by 42 this month. The health department does not report any current outbreaks in Danville and Pittsylvania County in public data. The latest outbreaks have occurred in congregate settings, a category that includes a wide swath of possible places including day care centers, businesses and churches.
Vaccination efforts are still facing a slow go in both Danville and Pittsylvania County. Based on the adult population, only 44% in Danville and 41% in Pittsylvania County are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In Virginia, 60% of adults are fully vaccinated.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that 70% of Virginia adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, making the commonwealth the 16th state in the nation to meet this goal set by President Joe Biden.
“Virginia has reached a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19,” Northam said in a prepared statement Monday morning. “Thanks to the millions of Virginians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, the virus is in retreat, our economy is growing, and we are closer to putting this pandemic behind us.”