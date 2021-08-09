COVID-19 claims life of another Danville resident

COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Danville resident.
The latest death was reported Saturday but was not disclosed to the public until Monday morning's dashboard update by the Virginia Department of Health. Last month the agency ceased weekend reporting on some data like cases and deaths.
While the fatality — a woman 80 or older — was recorded based on information received by 5 p.m. Friday, it likely occurred weeks earlier. Before a death is logged in the COVID-19 database, health officials wait for the official death certificate to verify the cause was related to the novel coronavirus.
This brings the total to 231 lives lost to the virus.
Given the fast reporting of cases and deaths — in an effort to provide localities a snapshot of the current state of the pandemic — sometimes a review process later alters those figures.
Although no new outbreaks have been reported in the past week, another death associated with an outbreak was added in Monday's update. It's not clear if that's linked to Saturday's death. The health department does not provides details on outbreaks because Virginia is no longer under a state of emergency.
Currently, Danville and Pittsylvania County are averaging about 25 new COVID-19 cases per day. That's the highest since late February and also compares to a similar time period about a year ago. In August 2020, some of those cases were blamed on vacations in addition to general community spread.
Both localities are in the red zone of community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's the highest risk level on scale used by the federal agency.
Based on recently changed guidance, the CDC suggests residents in Danville and Pittsylvania County don face masks when in indoor public spaces. There's no mandate for masks from the state level, but Gov. Ralph Northam has urged Virginians to follow the recommendations from the CDC especially in areas where COVID-19 is rapidly spreading.
The uptick in cases — seen across the state and nation — is blamed on a problematic variant known as delta. This altered version of the novel coronavirus was first discovered in India and spread much faster than the original strain of the virus. There's also growing evidence that shows those infected with the delta variant suffer more severe illnesses.
Vaccines still protect from the variant and perform as designed, even when there's a breakthrough case.
"Data demonstrate that the vaccines are preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death, and are effective against the Delta variant," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the Register & Bee last week. "Importantly, while we are seeing case numbers similar to the wave we experienced last summer, there are over 70% fewer deaths in the U.S. due largely to the impact of the vaccine."
Fewer than half of the adults in Danville and Pittsylvania County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Locally, more people who test for COVID-19 are yielding a positive result. In Pittsylvania County, the positivity rate is up to 26.01%, according to CDC data. That means more than 1-in-4 people who undergo a test are found to have COVID-19.
The positivity rate is up slightly in Danville at 10.81%. Both localities are far above the 5% positivity threshold the CDC uses to determine if the virus is under control in a community.