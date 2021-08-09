COVID-19 claims life of another Danville resident

COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Danville resident.

The latest death was reported Saturday but was not disclosed to the public until Monday morning's dashboard update by the Virginia Department of Health. Last month the agency ceased weekend reporting on some data like cases and deaths.

While the fatality — a woman 80 or older — was recorded based on information received by 5 p.m. Friday, it likely occurred weeks earlier. Before a death is logged in the COVID-19 database, health officials wait for the official death certificate to verify the cause was related to the novel coronavirus.

This brings the total to 231 lives lost to the virus.

Given the fast reporting of cases and deaths — in an effort to provide localities a snapshot of the current state of the pandemic — sometimes a review process later alters those figures.

Although no new outbreaks have been reported in the past week, another death associated with an outbreak was added in Monday's update. It's not clear if that's linked to Saturday's death. The health department does not provides details on outbreaks because Virginia is no longer under a state of emergency.

