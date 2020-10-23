COVID-19 death count in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reaches 21 in past 23 days

The terrible month of death in the Pittsylvania- Danville Health District continued Friday when yet another resident of Danville succumbed to COVID-19

This is the 59th person in the district to die of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and the 42nd in the city, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

This also continues the deadliest month since the pandemic began, with 21 deaths in the past 23 days. This was the seventh consecutive day that at least one person in the district has been reported to have died.

Deaths lag reporting of cases because VDH officials verify the cause as listed on death certificates. Cases are recorded by the person’s locality of residence.

Beyond basic demographic data available online, there’s no other details known to the public about the deaths. The health department does not comment when an individual dies from COVID-19.

Even less information was available Friday morning because of malfunctions with the VDH’s web site. There was no pathway to check for updated demographic information.

There also were 10 new cases of the virus districtwide and now 2,389 since March. Pittsylvania County added six and has had 1,248 cases. Danville added four and has had 1,161 cases.