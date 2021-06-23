COVID-19 death figures seesaw in Danville, Pittsylvania County

COVID-19 death figures bounced between Danville and Pittsylvania County in Wednesday morning’s update.
Two fatalities were removed from Danville’s logs, and another was added in the county.
It’s not clear what caused the adjustment — the local health district did not respond to questions from Register & Bee by Wednesday afternoon — but it’s not uncommon for data to shift.
However, Nancy Bell, a spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, confirmed to the Martinsville Bulletin the changes were triggered by an audit.
In the case of fatalities, it can sometimes happen when a family member realizes the death certificate includes the wrong place of residence. Also, the health department previously has audited deaths to ensure they met the criteria to be blamed on the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
There was only one new death reported across the state when a dashboard updated Wednesday with information available by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The latest city death was reported Monday.
Beyond simple demographic information determined by comparing details from the previous day, very little is known to the public when someone dies of COVID-19. The health department also doesn’t comment on individual deaths.
In addition to deaths in the minus column, three COVID-19 cases were subtracted from the Danville column, along with one hospitalization.
On Wednesday, Pittsylvania County added two new virus cases and three new hospitalizations.
Cases have been removed in the past when health officials realize a classification error has occurred. Generally this is blamed on a confusion surrounding ZIP codes. For example, someone living outside the city limits may have a Danville ZIP code but actually be a resident of Pittsylvania County.
Delta variant
There are now 41 cases of the Delta variant reported in four out of five health regions in Virginia, a health department news release stated.
This particular alteration of the coronavirus hasn’t been detected in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District as of Friday, the latest time the weekly variant dashboard was updated.
First discovered in India, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has elevated the concern level for this variety as it spreads more easily and may cause more sever illness.