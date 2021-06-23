COVID-19 death figures seesaw in Danville, Pittsylvania County

COVID-19 death figures bounced between Danville and Pittsylvania County in Wednesday morning’s update.

Two fatalities were removed from Danville’s logs, and another was added in the county.

It’s not clear what caused the adjustment — the local health district did not respond to questions from Register & Bee by Wednesday afternoon — but it’s not uncommon for data to shift.

However, Nancy Bell, a spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, confirmed to the Martinsville Bulletin the changes were triggered by an audit.

In the case of fatalities, it can sometimes happen when a family member realizes the death certificate includes the wrong place of residence. Also, the health department previously has audited deaths to ensure they met the criteria to be blamed on the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

There was only one new death reported across the state when a dashboard updated Wednesday with information available by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The latest city death was reported Monday.

