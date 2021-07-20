COVID-19 death toll increases again in Pittsylvania County; district records most daily cases since April

For the second consecutive day, Pittsylvania County's COVID-19 death toll increased as the incline of current infections continues locally and around Virginia.

A county woman in her 70s was one of four deaths added across the state when the Virginia Department of Health updated its COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday morning. So far, 227 residents of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.

State health workers caution the daily data reports are subject to change when more complex reviews are performed. The health department attempts to push out information as soon as possible to give localities a better view of the pandemic's current state.

Even though deaths were reported in back-to-back days, they likely happened weeks earlier. It takes that long for the department to receive the official death certificate to verify the fatality was caused by COVID-19.

Reports have changed from time to time after a review finds a death or case was assigned to the wrong location. Most recently this happened when the address of a long-term care facility was used instead of a person's place of residence.

Beyond simple details like age and place of residence, very little is known to the public when someone does from the virus.

