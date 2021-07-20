COVID-19 death toll increases again in Pittsylvania County; district records most daily cases since April

For the second consecutive day, Pittsylvania County's COVID-19 death toll increased as the incline of current infections continues locally and around Virginia.
A county woman in her 70s was one of four deaths added across the state when the Virginia Department of Health updated its COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday morning. So far, 227 residents of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.
State health workers caution the daily data reports are subject to change when more complex reviews are performed. The health department attempts to push out information as soon as possible to give localities a better view of the pandemic's current state.
Even though deaths were reported in back-to-back days, they likely happened weeks earlier. It takes that long for the department to receive the official death certificate to verify the fatality was caused by COVID-19.
Reports have changed from time to time after a review finds a death or case was assigned to the wrong location. Most recently this happened when the address of a long-term care facility was used instead of a person's place of residence.
Beyond simple details like age and place of residence, very little is known to the public when someone does from the virus.
Danville and Pittsylvania County combined to add 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday's report, the largest number since April 30. This comes after two days when zero new infections were reported. The jump was enough to bring the 7-day rolling average of cases to eight. Last week only about two new cases were reported daily.
Virginia also recorded its biggest jump in daily infections on Tuesday when 721 new cases were added. That marks the largest increase in May 7.
In all areas — locally and at the state level — the positivity continues to climb. Positivity is a mathematical formula that measures the number of positive results against the overall tests administered. It's used as a gauge by health experts to determine the current state of the pandemic in a locality.
On Tuesday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Pittsylvania County's positivity rate was at 18.63%, a 4% jump from Monday. The rate is based on a 7-day average. Simply put, it means more people who are tested for COVID-19 are yielding a positive result. Danville's rate nudged up to 6.83%.
The CDC believe a positively above 5% indicates the virus is spreading uncontrolled in a locally.
Health experts blame the circulation of the delta variant — a more potent strain of the coronavirus — mixed with a large portion of the population not fully vaccinated for the increase in cases. This alerted version spreads rapidly and causes more severe illness.
In Danville, 47.6% of adults are fully vaccinated. In Pittsylvania County, only 44.1% of adults have received the proper doses of the vaccine.