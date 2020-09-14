COVID-19 death toll rises in Danville, Pittsylvania County as outbreaks widen at long-term care facilities

The death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District at the same time outbreaks are widening at local long-term care facilities, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Four new deaths — three in Danville and one in Pittsylvania County — were recorded on Monday morning. It's not clear when those deaths actually occurred, because state health officials have noted a lag of entering data into an online database.
There are now 27 total deaths from COVID-19 for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. One of the deaths is considered probable, meaning someone showed signs of the illness and came in contact with someone else who tested positive.
A majority of the deaths — 14 — happened in residents over the age of 80. According to demographic data, twice as many local women have died from COVID-19 as men.
On Monday, there were 1,662 cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Sixteen of those are termed probable cases. In the last two weeks, the health district has added 238 new cases.
On Saturday, two new outbreaks came to light in what's a daily update from the Virginia Department of Health. One of those is at Brookdale Danville Piedmont, the same location that recorded an outbreak in April.
Two other outbreaks at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center and Roman Eagle Memorial Home continue to accelerate. On Monday, the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force reported 47 cases at Riverside and six deaths.
Roman Eagle recorded 17 new cases since Saturday's report for a total of 51. There's no data listed from the task force on any deaths from there.
The latest outbreak at Brookdale was reported Sept. 6. The task force does not have any data on cases or deaths from the latest outbreak or the one from April.
The latest update from the University of Virginia's COVID-19 model places the local health district in what it calls a slow growth category. This means the area is experiencing sustained growth in new cases, but it's not rapid enough to be considered a surge.
The latest seven-day average of the percent positive rate is 9.6% for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, a sharp drop in only a few days from 15.3%. The rate measures the percent of positive results against the total number of tests administered.
Across the state on Monday, there were 134,571 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 757 from the previous day. There were 2,743 deaths reported in the commonwealth from COVID-19.
