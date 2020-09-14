COVID-19 death toll rises in Danville, Pittsylvania County as outbreaks widen at long-term care facilities

The death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District at the same time outbreaks are widening at local long-term care facilities, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Four new deaths — three in Danville and one in Pittsylvania County — were recorded on Monday morning. It's not clear when those deaths actually occurred, because state health officials have noted a lag of entering data into an online database.

There are now 27 total deaths from COVID-19 for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. One of the deaths is considered probable, meaning someone showed signs of the illness and came in contact with someone else who tested positive.

A majority of the deaths — 14 — happened in residents over the age of 80. According to demographic data, twice as many local women have died from COVID-19 as men.

On Monday, there were 1,662 cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Sixteen of those are termed probable cases. In the last two weeks, the health district has added 238 new cases.