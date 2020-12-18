COVID-19 death toll rises to 88 in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

For the second consecutive day, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District recorded another death from COVID-19.
A Danville woman in her 60s was revealed as the latest fatality from the illness caused by the coronavirus in Friday's data update from the Virginia Department of Health. That brings the death toll to 88 for Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Aside from some very basic demographic information, little is made public when someone succumbs to COVID-19. The heath department doesn't comment on individual deaths. Even when the death occurred is never clear because health workers must wait for the death certificate to arrive before entering the information into an online database. That process can sometimes takes weeks.
Deaths and cases are assigned to a person's official place of residence.
There were 91 new infections recorded Friday in Danville and Pittsyvalnia County, just nine shy of Wednesday's record of 100. That brings the total for the local district to 4,394.
Virginia's caseload neared the 300,000-mark Friday with 299,388 reported: 3,295 of those were new cases as of Friday morning. After reaching a record of 4,398 on Dec. 9, daily numbers are now averaging about 3,500 thought the state.
Locally, there are about 50 new cases added per day.
The spike in cases is casing the state's positivity rate to inch upward to 11.8%. That figure represents the number of positive COVID-19 results measured against the overall number of people tested.
In Danville and Pittsylvania County, that figure is higher at 13.2%. Generally, health officials like to see the rate less than 5%. Anything higher means the virus is spreading in a community at a level that isn't being controlled.
Nursing home deaths
The Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force reports two current outbreaks in local nursing homes: Chatham Health and Rehabilitation Center and Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Six residents of Chatham facility have died of COVID-19 in an outbreak first report there on Nov. 18.
In the latest filing with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 56 residents and 10 employees had tested positive as of Dec. 6. Although nursing homes are required to report COVID-19 information to the CDC on a weekly basis, that information sometimes is delayed by about two weeks before it becomes public online.
As of Monday, Virginia reports there were 69 total cases, however the state does not break down that number to residents and workers. Virginia updates nursing home outbreak data weekly on Mondays.
A total of 16 residents at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Danville have died from COVID-19 in two outbreaks there. The latest, reported on Nov. 14, infected 31 people, according to Virginia's data.
The CDC reports that — including an outbreak in the summer — 100 residents and 54 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Friday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Danville
|2,075
|57
|158
|Pittsylvania County
|2,319
|31
|121
|Halifax County
|981
|27
|26
|Mecklenburg County
|1,144
|37
|58
|Henry County
|2,283
|45
|197
|Martinsville
|876
|27
|85
|Virginia
|299,388
|4,598
|16,684
