COVID-19 death toll rises to 88 in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

For the second consecutive day, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District recorded another death from COVID-19.

A Danville woman in her 60s was revealed as the latest fatality from the illness caused by the coronavirus in Friday's data update from the Virginia Department of Health. That brings the death toll to 88 for Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Aside from some very basic demographic information, little is made public when someone succumbs to COVID-19. The heath department doesn't comment on individual deaths. Even when the death occurred is never clear because health workers must wait for the death certificate to arrive before entering the information into an online database. That process can sometimes takes weeks.

Deaths and cases are assigned to a person's official place of residence.

There were 91 new infections recorded Friday in Danville and Pittsyvalnia County, just nine shy of Wednesday's record of 100. That brings the total for the local district to 4,394.

Virginia's caseload neared the 300,000-mark Friday with 299,388 reported: 3,295 of those were new cases as of Friday morning. After reaching a record of 4,398 on Dec. 9, daily numbers are now averaging about 3,500 thought the state.