COVID-19 death toll rises to four in Danville

Danville recorded a fourth death blamed on COVID-19 as case numbers continue to accelerate in the region.

The latest fatality appeared with Wednesday morning's data update by the Virginia Department of Health. In total, six people have died from the illness caused by the coronavirus in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. It's not clear when the death occurred as state health officials have noted a lag in data reporting.

As of Wednesday, the local district had accumulated 574 reports of COVID-19, amounting to 233 new cases since July 16. A two-week period is generally used by health officials to note active cases.

Of the 574 cases, there are two classified as probable, a designation used by the health department when someone is showing the signs of COVID-19 and had contact with someone else who has tested positive.

While the district hasn't added any new outbreaks in a week, cases associated with outbreaks continue to climb. Wednesday's report shows 63 cases are linked with 13 outbreaks. Also, there are 23 health care workers who've tested positive for COVID-19. Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center and Roman Eagle Home, both in Danville, have active outbreaks listed.