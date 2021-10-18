COVID-19 death toll still growing in Danville, Pittsylvania County

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's COVID-19 death toll continues to grow.

Four new fatalities — two Danville residents and two who resided in Pittsylvania County — were added to logs Monday morning by the Virginia Department of Health.

The new deaths were revealed as cases of COVID-19 appear to be dropping slightly locally in what's now known as the fourth wave of the pandemic driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. Even with a decline, average daily infections are still twice as high as a year ago, causing some experts to worry about a potential for more cases over the winter.

Very few details are made public when someone dies of COVID-19. Only through daily tracking of demographic data changes can some information be gleaned. The latest local deaths were three men and one woman, according to the health department. One was in his or her 60s, one in his or her 70s and the other was 80 or older.

And while the deaths appeared in an online dashboard update Monday morning, they likely occurred weeks ago. Using a meticulous process, health department officials verify a fatality was caused by COVID-19 by using the official death certificate and conducting an investigation. That procedure can take at least two or more weeks.

