COVID-19 death toll still growing in Danville, Pittsylvania County

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's COVID-19 death toll continues to grow.
Four new fatalities — two Danville residents and two who resided in Pittsylvania County — were added to logs Monday morning by the Virginia Department of Health.
The new deaths were revealed as cases of COVID-19 appear to be dropping slightly locally in what's now known as the fourth wave of the pandemic driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. Even with a decline, average daily infections are still twice as high as a year ago, causing some experts to worry about a potential for more cases over the winter.
Very few details are made public when someone dies of COVID-19. Only through daily tracking of demographic data changes can some information be gleaned. The latest local deaths were three men and one woman, according to the health department. One was in his or her 60s, one in his or her 70s and the other was 80 or older.
And while the deaths appeared in an online dashboard update Monday morning, they likely occurred weeks ago. Using a meticulous process, health department officials verify a fatality was caused by COVID-19 by using the official death certificate and conducting an investigation. That procedure can take at least two or more weeks.
This comes after nine deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were recorded last week.
Deaths have been climbing across the state in recent weeks. On Monday, Virginia was averaging about 44 new fatalities reported daily, the highest level since March.
There were 19 new reports of infections added Monday morning in Danville and Pittsylvania County bringing the seven-day average to 45. That's a drop from the 75 daily cases in August.
The positivity rate for both localities was at 17% on Monday morning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The stubbornly high figures are well above the 5% threshold the federal agencies uses to determine if the virus is being spread uncontrolled in a community.
The positivity rate along with a still-high number of new infections is keeping Southside Virginia in the highest risk category for COVID-19 spread, according to the CDC. Only a few localities in Virginia aren't in this top tier. Instead, a few areas in Northern Virginia are listed as a substantial risk. In both categories, the CDC recommends everyone wear face coverings while inside public spaces.
About 84% of the United States remains at an elevated risk for virus transmission, the CDC reports.
Areas in Southern Virginia are still lagging the rest of Virginia in vaccination rates. In Danville, 56% of adults are considered fully vaccinated while 51% of those 18 and older in Pittsylvania County have received the proper doses of a shot. That lags the state average of 73% of residents fully vaccinated.