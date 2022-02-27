COVID-19 deaths grow in Danville, Pittsylvania County as cases drop 83% since January peak

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 14 new deaths from COVID-19 to the logs last week as daily caseloads continue a steady decline.

So far, 419 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since the first fatality was recorded on March 25, 2020. The new deaths added over the past seven days likely occurred weeks earlier because of the strict process the Virginia Department of Health uses to verify a death was related to COVID-19.

Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are adding about 40 new infections of COVID-19 per day, the lowest level since late December. That represents an 83% drop from the mid-January peak of the omicron wave, a record-breaking surge of infections sparked by a highly transmissible variant.

In another burst of optimism, Danville has a low COVID-19 threat to the health care system, based on new metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC debuted a new way of viewing the pulse of the pandemic on the local level Friday.

Previously, the agency used case rates and positivity to factor how the virus was transmitting in an area. That determined the risk and if masks should be worn indoors. On Friday, the CDC pivoted to using hospital data to guide mask-wearing recommendations.

Pittsylvania County is in the middle category — yellow — meaning immunocompromised or residents at high-risk for severe disease are encouraged to talk with their health care provider to see if a face mask should be donned in public.

However, Danville sits as an island in the lowest level of the revised rankings. To the west, there's no data available for Martinsville or Henry County. To the east and north, those jurisdictions are still in the highest category of risk where the federal agency still recommends face coverings for indoor public spaces.

It wasn't immediately clear how the calculations work for a system like Sovah Health that's divided into two hospitals in Danville and Martinsville.

Based on the previous guidance, COVID-19 continues to spread uncontrolled in Danville and Pittsylvania County. The positivity rate — the measure of positive results against the overall tests administered — was 18% for Danville and 26% for Pittsylvania County.

Leaders with Sovah Health-Danville didn't respond to questions Friday from the Register & Bee on the new guidance from the CDC. However, Centra Health appeared to be taking a wait-and-see approach even as hospitalized patients with COVID-19 continue at its facilities.

"Although we are hopeful those numbers will continue to decline, we are cautiously optimistic and will continue to make decisions with great consideration for where we have been and the safety of our community, patients and Caregivers as our top priority," leaders wrote in a Friday afternoon statement. "We will continue to mask in clinical and non-clinical areas for the foreseeable future."

An interim Friday report by the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute reports case rates continue to drop across the state. Only areas in far Southwest and Southside Virginia are still experiencing high infection numbers.

Models forecasting caseloads for the coming weeks will be updated next week.

