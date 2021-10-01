COVID-19, flu vaccination clinic coming to Danville Community Market

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This year since there has been less masking and more unmasking we will likely see more flu cases,” said Dr. Lanchi Duong, a hospitalist at Sovah Health-Danville.

With all of Southside Virginia in the highest risk category for COVID-19 spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone wear a face mask while in indoor public settings.

A majority of the residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have still yet to be fully vaccinated. Across all age groups, only 44% of people in Danville and 42% of those in Pittsylvania County have received the proper doses to be considered fully vaccinated.

Those numbers lag the state average of 60% of all age groups fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, Sovah Health was treating about 45 people who had tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus across both campuses in Danville and Martinsville. That’s only a slight drop from the 49 patients about two weeks ago.

There's no appointment needed for the Oct. 8 clinic, but those who attend are asked to wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet apart from others and wash their ands.