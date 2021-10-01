COVID-19, flu vaccination clinic coming to Danville Community Market

As coronavirus cases tick up slightly across Danville and Pittsylvania County — bucking a downward trend across the state — the local health department will offer a public clinic next week for both COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
As of Friday, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District was averaging about 59 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus a day, an increase from the 42 about a week ago.
The upcoming point of dispensing event — set from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Danville Community Market — will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines which are available to those 12 and older. Anyone under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present, the health department stated in a news release.
The vaccine to protect against the flu is available to anyone 18 or older.
Residents may receive both vaccinations at the same time, confirmed Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Health.
“With the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, we strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated," said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district. "The COVID-19 vaccines are designed to reduce severe illness, hospitalization and death.”
Last year's flu season was mostly subdued because of wide acceptance of masking and cancelled community gatherings. Experts are warning this year may be worse and there's the possibility someone could be infected by the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
“This year since there has been less masking and more unmasking we will likely see more flu cases,” said Dr. Lanchi Duong, a hospitalist at Sovah Health-Danville.
With all of Southside Virginia in the highest risk category for COVID-19 spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone wear a face mask while in indoor public settings.
A majority of the residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have still yet to be fully vaccinated. Across all age groups, only 44% of people in Danville and 42% of those in Pittsylvania County have received the proper doses to be considered fully vaccinated.
Those numbers lag the state average of 60% of all age groups fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, Sovah Health was treating about 45 people who had tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus across both campuses in Danville and Martinsville. That’s only a slight drop from the 49 patients about two weeks ago.
There's no appointment needed for the Oct. 8 clinic, but those who attend are asked to wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet apart from others and wash their ands.
“We will have areas for waiting at safe distances both before and after vaccination, and have arranged more private vaccination areas for those with special needs," Spillmann said in the release.
Spillmann also suggests coming with what he calls "vaccine ready" clothing that gives easy access to the upper arm.
Participants are asked to bring a CDC vaccination card if they are coming for a second dose or booster shot.
In addition to the upcoming public event, anyone wanting to find a free vaccination location may visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA.