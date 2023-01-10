COVID-19 hospitalizations growing in Danville. Some patients have COVID-19 and flu at the same time.

As COVID-19 cases rise across the state, Sovah Health-Danville is seeing a slight increase in patients with experts warning of a surge in the coming weeks.

Virginia is experiencing "sustained growth" week over week, according to the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute. Danville and Pittsylvania County are following the commonwealth's trends.

Even as numbers reported to the Virginia Department of Health show increases, those cases are a vast undercounting of the true picture given at-home tests, UVa experts have previously said. Instead, hospitalizations provide a better snapshot of the current situation.

Locally, Sovah Health-Danville was treating about a dozen patients late last week for COVID-19, according to Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health. By comparison, during last January's omicron-induced wave, there were 23 patients in the Danville hospital at this time.

Across the state, nearly 1,100 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That's the largest number since late February as cases were falling from last winter's surge.

But COVID-19 isn't the only issue this year. Sovah Health-Danville is still experiencing flu patients needing treatment.

"I would say flu is about the same and we are starting to see a small uptick in COVID admissions," Gunn-Nolan explained. "Meaning, a month ago flu patients were sicker and requiring hospitalization and COVID patients in general were not getting sick enough to require admit."

She said things now have flipped.

"Important to note we are also seeing some patients with both flu and COVID," she said.

UVa recently reported the mix of flu and COVID-19 could stretch hospitals thin in Virginia, especially given staffing shortages.

"Just like hospitals across the country, we continue to face challenges with limited resources and high demand," Gunn-Nolan confirmed to the Register & Bee.

Danville is in the medium community level for COVID-19, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For this designation, the federal health agency recommends people at a high-risk for severe illnesses wear a mask in public.

Pittsylvania County is in the lowest community level. However, most localities to the north and east — including Halifax, Mecklenburg and Campbell counties — are in the high level, triggering a recommendation for everyone to don a face mask for indoor settings.

UVa experts are tracking new variants — XBB and XBB.1.5 — that together make up 40% of new cases.

"We expect them to become the dominant subvariants in the coming weeks," UVa officials wrote in a Friday report.

Called "extremely infectious," these two new subvariants have the ability to infect those with prior immunity.

"Bolstered by winter weather and holiday travel, XBB is expected to cause another surge."

Vaccines — and especially the latest bivalent booster — are viewed by UVa officials as a critical part in keeping COVID-19 in check. However, statewide vaccinations are dramatically down. Only about 4,000 doses of vaccine are being administrated daily, compared to nearly 30,000 a year ago at this time.