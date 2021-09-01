COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in Danville as August cases climb 516%

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Danville have increased by 50% in just a week, illustrating the pandemic's grip on the region continues to escalate.
As of Wednesday morning, Sovah Health-Danville was caring for 30 patients who had tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, hospital spokesperson Hailey Fowlkes told the Register & Bee. Last week at this time there were only 20 people in the city hospital with COVID-19.
It's not clear if all of those patients are from the Danville area. Sovah Health-Martinsville currently has only 13 COVID-19 patients.
Infections in August increased a staggering 516% over July in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. There were 1,189 cases recorded last month — the fourth highest of the pandemic — compared to only 193 in July.
The difference? An altered version of the coronavirus known by a Greek letter. This extremely transmissible delta variant can lead to more severe illnesses, multiple health experts have said. The result is an explosion of infections in what's now know as the fourth wave of the pandemic.
As cases climb, more and more local residents are finding themselves needing hospital care. The 30 patients at Sovah Health-Danville are still below the record 46 set in mid-January after the area was reeling from a surge blamed on holiday gatherings.
Another impact of a blossoming caseloads: fatalities. There were 14 deaths of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents added to the record books in August, a 180% increase from the previous month. Deaths are often seen as a lagging indicator of of the pandemic. Even after someone dies from COVID-19 it could be weeks before the health department adds it to the logs.
Danville and Pittsylvania County added 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday morning's dashboard update based on results received by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Each day, about 50 new infections are added in the local health district, a slight drop from 57 daily cases a week ago.
Testing
The positivity rate — a percentage of positive results measured against all COVID-19 tests given — is seesawing locally. Pittsylvania County's rate has dropped again to 17.14%, but Danville's has jumped to 15.56%. Both figures are well above the 5% threshold established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if the virus is spreading uncontrolled in a locality.
However, testing volume is down 50% in Pittsylvania County over the last seven days. It declined by 9% in Danville during the same period.
That may be because Virginia is experiencing a demand in testing attributed to the more contagious delta variant. Even as vaccines are seen as the ultimate weapon to in the virus battle, testing also is critical to identify cases so individuals may isolate to avoid spreading it to others.
But with the surge in cases, some sites are now prioritizing tests those showing symptoms or people who've had close contact with someone with COVID-19, the health department reports in a news release.
“It’s critical that we reserve our hospital emergency rooms and rescue squads for medical emergencies, so if you’re seeking a COVID test and it is not an emergency, please utilize other testing locations,” Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy director of the office of epidemiology, said in a release.
A list of testing sites are available online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing-sites or by calling 877-829-4682 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Schools
A dozen new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Danville Public Schools since Monday, an online dashboard shows. So far, 85 students and school employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the doors opened Aug. 9. The majority — 76 — are students.
Many are centered at George Washington High School, a facility that also has the most exposures. Last week, the varsity football team was quarantined after a positive test, postponing the opening game of the year.
In Pittsylvania County, 35 students and teachers currently have COVID-19 cases. The county's online dashboard only lists cases that are considered active, so the cumulative caseload since school started this year is not clear.
"When the recommended isolation/contagious period is completed, the case is removed from the active list," Superintendent Mark Jones explained to the Register & Bee.
Precautions
The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services will implement a restricted policy on visitors starting Friday at all facilities including the Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville.
The change comes amid increased community transmissions, a news release stated. The department closed facilities to visitors in the early days of the pandemic and only re-opened with limited access on April 15.
This means visitors will not be allowed with the exception of "contractors and vendors who are mission critical to the operations of the facility and lawyers representing a client currently admitted to the facility," the release stated.