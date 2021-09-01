COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in Danville as August cases climb 516%

Another impact of a blossoming caseloads: fatalities. There were 14 deaths of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents added to the record books in August, a 180% increase from the previous month. Deaths are often seen as a lagging indicator of of the pandemic. Even after someone dies from COVID-19 it could be weeks before the health department adds it to the logs.

Danville and Pittsylvania County added 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday morning's dashboard update based on results received by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Each day, about 50 new infections are added in the local health district, a slight drop from 57 daily cases a week ago.

Testing

The positivity rate — a percentage of positive results measured against all COVID-19 tests given — is seesawing locally. Pittsylvania County's rate has dropped again to 17.14%, but Danville's has jumped to 15.56%. Both figures are well above the 5% threshold established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if the virus is spreading uncontrolled in a locality.

However, testing volume is down 50% in Pittsylvania County over the last seven days. It declined by 9% in Danville during the same period.