COVID-19 infections rapidly rising in the Dan River Region

COVID-19 infections are rapidly rising in the Dan River Region, mirroring the staggering statewide surge underway.

On Tuesday, there were 141 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus reported in Danville and Pittsylvania County. The majority — 82 — were centered in Pittsylvania County where the positivity rate has climbed to 32%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That rate measures the positive results against all tests administered and is used as a gauge to show the pandemic's impact on a locality.

Simply put, about 1-in-3 people who undergo a COVID-19 test in Pittsylvania County yield a positive result.

While a little lower, Danville's rate of 20% is still well above the 5% threshold the CDC established to determine if the virus is spreading uncontrolled in a community.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is edging closer to eclipsing the record average caseloads of last winter's surge. That's already happened at the state level.

On Tuesday, Virginia was averaging about 14,410 infection reports a day, more than double the high-point of the 2021 surge.

The hike is driven in large part by the omicron variant, a new altered version of the coronavirus.

"Omicron appears to be successful at evading immunity following natural infection and vaccination but vaccination is still expected to provide a greater level of protection against severe illness and we are continuing to observe this trend in hospitalization data," Chris M. Andrews, an epidemiologist with the local health district, told the Register & Bee last week.

He said being fully vaccinated — including a booster — combined with wearing a mask when around others, socially distancing and washing hands often are the best forms of protection.

While evidence suggests the variant may not cause severe illnesses like other strains, the number of people impacted is causing worries for health systems across the state.

Sovah Health-Danville took to social media last week to urge residents not to come to the emergency department for COVID-19 tests.

"Our Emergency Department is experiencing a drastic increase in the number of individuals seeking COVID-19 testing," a Facebook post stated. "We want to remind the community that our ER is NOT a testing site."

Instead, residents are advised to go to pharmacies or primary care clinics for testing.

Last week, Sovah Health was treating 40 COVID-19 patients in both Danville and Martinsville facilities, double the figure from the previous week.

Across Virginia, nearly 2,800 people in the hospital being treated for COVID-19, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported. That's still shy of the record of 3,000 last winter.