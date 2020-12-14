COVID-19 outbreak strikes Danville's Adult Detention Center

Seven inmates at Danville's Adult Detention Center tested positive last week for COVID-19.
This is the first reported outbreak at the facility, which is located off South Boston Road, next to Danville Public Works.
The first person tested positive on Dec. 7 after experiencing mild symptoms. Subsequent testing of inmates resulted in six more positives, Frank Mardavich, the facility's director, said.
"We separated them and quarantined them, and we tested the rest of the inmate population," he said.
There are no serious cases, and most of the positives so far have been asymptomatic, Mardavich said Monday.
"It doesn't appear to be anybody with symptoms," he said. "Nobody is feeling bad or anything."
Staff members at the facility were not tested, but about a third of them were tested on their own, he said. The facility has 33 staff members and about 80 to 90 inmates, which is well below its average of about 160.
Detention center officials believe the inmates caught the virus from someone outside the facility, Mardavich said.
Staff members at the facility are required to wear masks inside, although the inmates are not.
"We encourage them [inmates] to wear masks, but are not disciplining them if they don't at this point," Mardavich said.
The facility plans to re-test the inmates this week, he said.
Darlene Rogers McCoy, whose husband, Scott McCoy, has been an inmate at the detention center since June, said inmates with COVID-19 should not be housed in the same facility with those not infected.
"Those healthy people can't leave and can't keep from getting sick if they're breathing the same air," said Rogers, a Ringgold resident who said her husband, 42, has chronic bronchitis and gout.
She said he has been in the area known as the "sick bay" with inmates who have COVID-19.
"They do not have the quarantine capabilities," Rogers said.
The "sick bay," or separation area, is also used for inmates who have misbehaved, Mardavich said.
And he said the detention center can separate people just as well as any other facility. There is a plastic barrier separating one half of the sick bay from the other, with COVID-19 positive inmates segregated on one side.
"It [the virus] does not appear to have spread any further," Mardavich said.
The detention center tests new inmates and quarantines them for about 10 days after they arrive. If their results are negative, they are let into the general population earlier, Mardavich said.
"We test all inmates that come in, except those from the [Danville City] jail who have tested recently," he said, referring to inmates who arrive at the detention center from the jail.
The detention center also has another area in which COVID-19 patients can stay — a segregated cell block with seven separate cells.
The Virginia Department of Health reports 84 deaths from COVID-19 — 55 in Danville and 29 in Pittsylvania County — in the Pittsylvania County-Danville Health District.
There have been 4,117 total cases, with 2,151 in the county and 1,966 in the city.
