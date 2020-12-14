COVID-19 outbreak strikes Danville's Adult Detention Center

The facility plans to re-test the inmates this week, he said.

Darlene Rogers McCoy, whose husband, Scott McCoy, has been an inmate at the detention center since June, said inmates with COVID-19 should not be housed in the same facility with those not infected.

"Those healthy people can't leave and can't keep from getting sick if they're breathing the same air," said Rogers, a Ringgold resident who said her husband, 42, has chronic bronchitis and gout.

She said he has been in the area known as the "sick bay" with inmates who have COVID-19.

"They do not have the quarantine capabilities," Rogers said.

The "sick bay," or separation area, is also used for inmates who have misbehaved, Mardavich said.

And he said the detention center can separate people just as well as any other facility. There is a plastic barrier separating one half of the sick bay from the other, with COVID-19 positive inmates segregated on one side.

"It [the virus] does not appear to have spread any further," Mardavich said.