COVID-19 peak may have passed, but 'drawn-out plateau' likely in parts of Southside

It's possible the current COVID-19 surge's peak has passed, but if history repeats itself, another harsh pandemic winter could send infection rates climbing to new historic levels.

Across the state and locally, cases have stopped a stair-step increase of the recent months. While a downward movement is positive, it's not yet time to celebrate. What happens next will be heavily influenced by behavior, Friday's report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute reports.

"Current models suggest we may have reached a peak with a likely drawn-out plateau, but uncertainty and data lag also provide for the potential of a continuing rise in cases as information is processed," said Chris Andrews, an epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. "Our local and regional numbers are continuing to grow in excess of our investigation capacity."

Simply put, even though official numbers may show a drop in infections, it's likely many more are going undocumented, a situation noted in a recent Virginia Health Department blog post.

And not all parts of the state are following the same path. For example, caseloads are still surging in Southwest Virginia where hospitals are strained over an influx of patients.