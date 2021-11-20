COVID-19 slide reverses course in Dan River Region as cases rise ahead of holiday

After traveling, Crawford suggests getting tested in three to five days and staying home in quarantine for seven days, even if a test returns negative.

“Fully vaccinated people traveling within the United States do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel,” she said.

The risk of in-person gatherings depends on a few factors.

For example, the current level of transmission in a community. Right now, Danville and Pittsylvania County are in the highest-risk category for COVID-19 spread, as defined by both the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s important to know for anyone who may be venturing to this area. It’s equally important to check the status of other localities are residents may travel to for Thanksgiving.

“As you plan your holidays, it’s important to remember that in-person celebrations with only members of your own household or virtual celebrations using online video apps like Zoom and FaceTime pose the lowest risk for infection and spread of COVID-19,” Gunn-Nolan explained.

For in-person get togethers, indoor events pose a greater risk those those outside. Rick levels also rise when there’s a higher number of guests.