COVID-19 slide reverses course in Dan River Region as cases rise ahead of holiday

The COVID-19 slide reversed course over the last few days in the Dan River Region.
The infection trend comes as no surprise to health experts with colder weather sending more residents inside.
“And with the approaching holidays — when people tend to gather — we expect these numbers to increase,” said Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health.
Locally, cases have declined since mid-September, the high point of the fourth pandemic wave. This week marked the first upward trend, a situation mirrored across the state.
Expectations — at least for now — indicate the local increase won’t reach the same levels as this time last year. The main reason: vaccinations.
As of Friday, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined were averaging about 22 new COVID-19 cases per day, a rise from about 18 a day a week ago.
“The more people that get vaccinated, the lower those numbers stay,” Crawford said.
Yet those vaccination rates are still relatively low across the Dan River Region population — 48% in Danville and 46% in Pittsylvania County — compared with 64% of all Virginians.
Statically speaking, younger residents are less likely to roll up their sleeves for an injection of protection. In Danville and Pittsylvania County, only 28% of 18 to 24 year olds are considered fully vaccinated, while nearly three-quarters of residents 65 to 74 have received proper doses, health department data show.
“COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and effective, and getting vaccinated is still our best defense to fighting this virus,” Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee on Friday. “Listen to the experts and follow reputable sources like the CDC and FDA for information about COVID-19 and the vaccine.”
Details on COVID-19 vaccines and booster-dose appointments are available at vaccinefinder.org.
“Sovah Health strongly recommends that our community members stay vigilant in wearing masks, social distancing and frequently washing their hands,” Gunn-Nolan said.
Thanksgiving
“The holidays are an exciting time for friends and families to gather and celebrate,” Crawford told the Register & Bee via email. “As we approach the holiday season, it is important to continue protecting your health and to keep friends and loved ones safe during your travels and celebration.”
For unvaccinated individuals, the health departments recommends testing before and after gathering for a Thanksgiving event. For anyone feeling sick or who has been in close contact with with someone else who tested positive for COVID-19, health officials say they shouldn’t be around others.
After traveling, Crawford suggests getting tested in three to five days and staying home in quarantine for seven days, even if a test returns negative.
“Fully vaccinated people traveling within the United States do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel,” she said.
The risk of in-person gatherings depends on a few factors.
For example, the current level of transmission in a community. Right now, Danville and Pittsylvania County are in the highest-risk category for COVID-19 spread, as defined by both the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s important to know for anyone who may be venturing to this area. It’s equally important to check the status of other localities are residents may travel to for Thanksgiving.
“As you plan your holidays, it’s important to remember that in-person celebrations with only members of your own household or virtual celebrations using online video apps like Zoom and FaceTime pose the lowest risk for infection and spread of COVID-19,” Gunn-Nolan explained.
For in-person get togethers, indoor events pose a greater risk those those outside. Rick levels also rise when there’s a higher number of guests.
“The diligence of guests in practicing safe behaviors before and during the celebration” also factors into safety, she said.
“Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals gathering together in large groups and in close proximity without masks are at high risk, regardless of the activity,” Gunn-Nolan said. “The population that continues to be at the highest risk are those who are unvaccinated.”
New deaths
Pittsylvania County added seven new COVID-19 fatalities over the last week, the health department reports.
Even though the deaths reached the official virus record books in the last seven days, the fatalities likely occurred at least a few weeks ago. That’s because of a meticulous process state health leaders use to verify a death was related to COVID-19.
The latest deaths included four women and three men ages 70 and older. In all, 325 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have lost their lives to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since the first fatality was recorded March 25, 2020.
On Friday, Sovah Health was treating about 30 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 across campuses in Danville and Martinsville. That’s about the same amount as late October.
Of those hospitalized, 86% are unvaccinated, Gunn-Nolan noted.
Outbreaks
Three new COVID-19 outbreaks were revealed Friday when the state health department refreshed a dashboard updated weekly.
Two schools in Pittsylvania County reported outbreaks to the health department last week, data show. There were 10 cases linked to Gretna Elementary School and fewer than five at Union Hall Elementary.
The health department shields from public view the exact number of infections when it’s fewer than five.
Despite the outbreaks, Pittsylvania County Schools on Friday reported only a dozen active infections across all facilities, a record low since schools opened in August. In Danville Public Schools, there were only four active cases.
Over at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation center, an outbreak was reported to health officials Nov. 12. In that case, fewer than five cases are associated with it.