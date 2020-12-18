COVID-19 strikes Pittsylvania County, Danville government offices

The effects of COVID-19 closed the doors of several Danville and Pittsylvania County public entities this week.

In the county, nine departments either are dealing with COVID-19 cases and exposures or have made arrangements to minimize public contact.

And the entire Danville courthouse was closed on Friday following a positive test of an employee. The building will receive a deep cleaning before reopening to the public on Monday.

Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said in an email on Friday that the building’s closure may have hampered some of its normal operations.

“Speaking overall, much of the business which occurs in the courthouse is in person,” he wrote. “I'm sure there are some administrative things that can be handled remotely via email and phone, but the bulk of the business is in person.”

Mondul said, as far as he knows, only one courthouse employee has tested positive. That person has been told to quarantine, he said.

He added that the decision to close the courthouse “had nothing to do with the jail,” which experienced its own issues with COVID-19 cases among inmates from October through early December.