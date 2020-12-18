COVID-19 strikes Pittsylvania County, Danville government offices

The effects of COVID-19 closed the doors of several Danville and Pittsylvania County public entities this week.
In the county, nine departments either are dealing with COVID-19 cases and exposures or have made arrangements to minimize public contact.
And the entire Danville courthouse was closed on Friday following a positive test of an employee. The building will receive a deep cleaning before reopening to the public on Monday.
Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said in an email on Friday that the building’s closure may have hampered some of its normal operations.
“Speaking overall, much of the business which occurs in the courthouse is in person,” he wrote. “I'm sure there are some administrative things that can be handled remotely via email and phone, but the bulk of the business is in person.”
Mondul said, as far as he knows, only one courthouse employee has tested positive. That person has been told to quarantine, he said.
He added that the decision to close the courthouse “had nothing to do with the jail,” which experienced its own issues with COVID-19 cases among inmates from October through early December.
Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman confirmed on Friday the county’s courthouse was the source of most of the current COVID-19 issues.
The commissioner of the revenue office will be closed to the public until Dec. 28.
“They have several members of that department with positive cases, and of course everyone has been exposed,” Smitherman said. “They are working from home, but they are answering their phones and are still providing service to the public virtually.”
The Pittsylvania County Clerk of Court’s office is also closed until Dec. 28. The courthouse remains open to the public, however, and court proceedings are continuing normally.
The seven other entities facing coronavirus-related changes to their operations include the sheriff’s office, jail, public works, library, child services, county administration and pet center.
The Pittsylvania County Child Services Agency is currently open by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 434-432-8371.
The Pittsylvania Pet Center is open for adoptions by appointment only through at least Jan. 8. Appointments can be made through the Facebook page or by calling 434-432-1989.
In county administration, Smitherman said his office is “very lightly staffed” after implementing staggered work schedules for employees.
“With our alternating schedules, all of us that are able are working at least two days a week from home,” he said.
In an email to all county employees on Monday of this past week, Smitherman wrote, “It is obvious that the COVID 19 Thanksgiving surge has infiltrated County government offices and its employees.”
He was frank about how easily the virus seemed to be spreading among county employees.
“Many of the cases we have experienced the past three weeks have been spread internally; therefore, we have to do things differently to protect ourselves and the public,” he wrote.
In addition to implementing alternating shifts or remote work for those able, Smitherman reminded employees that a mask is required when in all county buildings until further notice. He added that the county will work with the Virginia Department of Health to determine any gaps in the county’s testing and quarantining procedures.
“One thing we have learned the past few weeks is that we may not be handling testing and quarantines in the appropriate manner,” he wrote.
On Friday, Smitherman said all of the office closures and scheduling decisions are intended to prevent any further complications.
“In general we are trying to do our best to eliminate instances of close contact for our employees to keep them safe,” he said.
