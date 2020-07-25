COVID-19 surge continues in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District as models project increase in cases

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is still seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases that's expected to continue increasing, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Those local projections mirror a statewide estimate of 15,000 weekly cases by early September. As a comparison, Virginia had a little more than 6,000 new cases in the last seven days.
There are 12 health districts experiencing surges, according to a weekly report by the Virginia Department of Health. Eight of those are in the Hampton Roads area. Others are in the Charlottesville area, and Arlington also entered a surge in Northern Virginia.
In many of the areas with spikes, cases are among the 20-39 age range. While the health department notes this group is less likely to suffer the worst from COVID-19, a spike in cases puts the entire population at risk. The surge also risks a rollback of reopening plans, as seen in other states.
Cellphone data shows Virginians are resuming traveling to work and businesses at almost pre-pandemic levels.
"Social distancing appears to be waning, but infection control and other mitigations are suppressing spread," the report states.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has indicated he won't hesitate to reinstate restrictions if numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction. However, as opposed to the original statewide restrictions, any rollbacks would likely be on a regional basis.
As of Saturday morning there were 504 total cases of COVID-19 in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Two of those cases are what the health department terms as probable, meaning a person shows the signs of the illness and had contact with someone else who tested positive. In a seven-day period, 99 new cases of the severe respiratory illness caused the coronavirus were reported locally.
According to a COVID-19 projection model by the University of Virginia, by Sept. 6 the local district could see up to 236 cases per week on the current course. Those numbers jump to 482 per week if the surge continues. These projections are based on myriad data factors but shouldn't be taken as a look into a crystal ball. Instead, models are offered as a tool to understand the pandemic.
The model indicates that if residents and businesses adhere to good social distancing and infection control practices, new case growth may decrease. Otherwise, cases may peak in the fall.
After adding five new outbreaks on Thursday, no new outbreaks or associated cases were reported Saturday in the local district. The Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force lists Riverside Health and Rehabilitation and Roman Eagle Memorial Home as having current outbreaks.
Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham has four active cases of COVID-19 among staffers, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Across the state, there were 83,609 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, an increase of 1,245 from Friday's figures. Those numbers also include probable cases.
The local health district's percent positive rate — a seven day average of the number of positive results calculated with the total number of tests administered — remains high at 14.4%. By contrast, the state average is trending slightly downward, with a rate of 7.5%.
The Virginia Department of Health reports only positive results from what's known as polymerase chain reaction tests, or PCR for short, which measure if there's an active infection.
Regardless of how many times a person has been tested, it only will be counted as a case once, the department's website reports.
