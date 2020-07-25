COVID-19 surge continues in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District as models project increase in cases

As of Saturday morning there were 504 total cases of COVID-19 in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Two of those cases are what the health department terms as probable, meaning a person shows the signs of the illness and had contact with someone else who tested positive. In a seven-day period, 99 new cases of the severe respiratory illness caused the coronavirus were reported locally.

According to a COVID-19 projection model by the University of Virginia, by Sept. 6 the local district could see up to 236 cases per week on the current course. Those numbers jump to 482 per week if the surge continues. These projections are based on myriad data factors but shouldn't be taken as a look into a crystal ball. Instead, models are offered as a tool to understand the pandemic.

The model indicates that if residents and businesses adhere to good social distancing and infection control practices, new case growth may decrease. Otherwise, cases may peak in the fall.

After adding five new outbreaks on Thursday, no new outbreaks or associated cases were reported Saturday in the local district. The Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force lists Riverside Health and Rehabilitation and Roman Eagle Memorial Home as having current outbreaks.