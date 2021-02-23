COVID-19 vaccine provides peace of mind for Dan River Region's teachers

Jeff Buchanan, 51, an administrator at Victory Academy, said he believes getting vaccinated is part of being “a good citizen.”

“I think we need to do everything we can to stop the transmission of the virus in order to, hopefully, stop the virus and keep the different variants from causing new outbreaks,” he wrote in an email.

Not only does he hope more vaccinations means he can soon go back to a Washington Nationals game with his 10-year-old son, but he’s looking forward to the day his job returns to normal.

“Hopefully this vaccination push will help us get the virus under control so that we can safely bring all students back into schools,” Buchanan said.

The desire to have school days be what they once were lingers in every educator. For too long, teachers have been caught in the middle of parents and school boards—each advocating for a certain way of instruction for children. Nobody disputes the notion that in-person learning is the best way for students to learn, but teachers simply want to get to that point as safely as possible.

“I also am tired of living in fear daily,” Hawkins wrote. “Worrying about getting sick from doing what I love to do—teaching—wears on me daily.”