COVID-delayed Riverfront Park in Danville remains an active plan

"It [the pandemic's] definitely has had some effect on it, especially when it comes to fundraising," Bookheimer said of the project.

Officials aren't ruling out possibly using revenue from the planned casino to pay for the park, that is if voters on Nov.3 approve a Caesars Virginia casino resort at Schoolfield.

"It's possible," Larking said. "But that hasn't been determined. That's certainly one possible use of the funds."

Danville officials have said they hope to build a riverfront park on about four acres at Main Street and Memorial Drive between the White Mill site and King Memorial Bridge.

The project has been in the works for at least four years.

Both Larking and Mayor Alonzo Jones said the city aims to see it through.

"We've had to put it on pause, but our effort is still going on," Jones said.

The city's Industrial Development Authority gave 4 acres to Danville, and site Collaborative, a design firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been the contractor for the project.