Authorities with the Virginia State Police are investigating separate wrecks Thursday in Pittsylvania County that resulted in fatalities.

The first — involving three vehicles — happened shortly after 5 a.m. along U.S. 58 near Va. 734 and claimed the life of a 36-year-old Danville man.

A 2009 Mack truck driven by Kenneth W. Adkins, 45, of Danville, was slowing to make a right turn onto Va. 734 when it was hit in the back by a 2012 Honda Accord driven by Charles I. Roberts, 50, of Danville, according to a news release from Sgt. Richard Garletts, a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police.

"The Honda then continued into the median and struck the guardrail," Garletts wrote in the release. "The Mack was then struck in the rear by a 1998 Ford Ranger."

Police identified the driver of the Ford as Marquis Jaheel Younger, 36, of Danville. Younger, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The other two drivers were not injured in the crash.

About 12 hours later, an 81-year-old Ringgold man died after a two-vehicle wreck.

This crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Va. 726, two tenths of a mile north of Va. 729 in Pittsylvania County, Garletts reported.

George Lee Reaves, 81, of Ringgold was in a 1997 Ford Escort traveling north on Va. 726.

"The vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way and was struck by a 1995 Nissan pick-up traveling south on Va. 729," Garletts said in the release. "Reaves was wearing his seat belt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died."

The driver of the Nissan, Robbie L. Richardson Jr., 21, of Ringgold was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Both crashes are still under investigation.