Creative child care options arising for Pittsylvania County students

The YMCA already has the resources and staff to run the camps, Pittsylvania County Schools will be providing two daily meals to students who attend and Pittsylvania County is finding satellite locations.

Surveys put out by Pittsylvania County Schools, the results of which were obtained by the Register & Bee through the Freedom of Information Act, showed concern about child care from both parents and staff. Children of staff members, regardless of their grade, will be able to attend in-person classes four days a week and even come to work with their parents on Wednesdays if approved by the principal, Jones said.

The YMCA traditionally hosts all-day camps in the summer and then transitions into after-school programs during the academic year, but they will now simply continue an all-day approach to accommodate the different schedule. Cord Cothren, senior program director at the Danville Family YMCA, said they will work with the school system and attempt to make the schedule mirror the schools and that students have designated work time and the internet access to do it.

“We’re going to try to do everything exactly the same and try to keep some consistency there,” Cothren said about the schedule at the camp.