Crews respond to fire at Danville's Blue Ridge Fiberboard

Another fire hit Blue Ridge Fiberboard in Danville on Sunday evening.

At about 11:45 p.m., the Danville Fire Department responded to 250 Celotex Drive to find flames and smoke outside the facility where the fiberboard is stored prior to shipping, a news release reported.

Blue Ridge Fiberboard makes roofing, soundproofing and exterior sheathing products, according to its website.

The fire involved about 100 bundles of fiberboard. Plant workers were trying to put it out when crews arrived.

The fire was knocked down and didn't extend inside the facility. Crews remained on scene for more than three hours while forklift operators moved bundles of materials to "spread them out for further extinguishment," a news release stated.

There were no injuries reported. The Danville Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating the cause.

The last fire there broke out in late October. That fire marked the third consecutive week — on a Sunday — the Danville Fire Department responded to the plant.

In that blaze, the cause was built-up heat from the manufacturing process, the fire department reported, the same ruling for a similar fire on Oct. 24. That blaze in the early morning hours caused $180,000 in damages.

On. Oct. 17, another fire also caused significant damage.

The fire department didn't report a damage estimate in Sunday's blaze.