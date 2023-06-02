A 14-year-old is facing a charge of second-degree murder in a May 1 shooting death, the Danville Police Department reported late Friday.

Along with the murder count, the unnamed juvenile is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and one count of underage possession of a firearm, a news release reported.

"The juvenile suspect has been in custody on unrelated charges since becoming a person of interest in the homicide," police wrote in a news release.

A second suspect — also unnamed — also is in custody on unrelated charges in connecting with the death.

It was shortly after midnight on May 1 when officers responded to Woodside Village Apartments in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road.

When they arrived, they found Marcus Hairston, 37.

"Officers administered CPR upon finding Hairston, but he was pronounced dead at the scene," police said in a news release.

Another person suffered injuries described as non-life threatening at the scene.

Later, authorities were alerted that a third victim arrived at Sovah Health-Danville with a gunshot wound also described as non-life threatening.

"I've never known Marcus to be a troublemaker," Woodside Village resident Nicky Stephens told the Register & Bee hours after the slaying.

Authorities said the gunfire was between two groups of people and was not a random act of violence.

Another homicide occurred at Woodside Village less than a year ago when 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II was fatally shot in a parking lot.

Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth said he was appalled at the property's appearance. Booth was there — along with other members of the police force — for what's known as a H.E.A.R.T — Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma — walk.

"Look at the conditions," he said.

The police department hosts the walks after violence in an area. The goal isn't to collected more details on a crime, but instead check with the residents and provide resources to cope with the tragedy.

Of the four homicides so far this year in the city, three occurred in May.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.