14-year-old now facing first-degree murder charge in Danville homicide; second suspect still sought

A 14-year-old Danville suspect arrested last week in a deadly Aug. 16 shooting now faces a charge of first-degree murder.

The unnamed teenager previously was arrested on counts of robbery and use of firearm in the commission of a felony related to the death of Patrick Lanigan Duffy, 33, of Danville.

Police found Duffy dead in an apartment at 308 Halifax St. after responding to a shots fired call.

Authorities are still searching for 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver wanted on charges of robbery, use of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon in the homicide.

Oliver left the scene in possession of a gun. Police describe him as “considered armed and dangerous.”

Authorities discovered drugs in the investigation, according to a search warrant.

Danville Police Department conducted a H.E.A.R.T. — Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma — Walk the day after the deadly shooting in the Halifax Street area.

“The goal of these walks is to express to the community the police department cares about their wellbeing,” police wrote in the release. “We strive to be problem solvers in the city of Danville.”

The walks aren’t part of an investigation. Instead, the goal is to check on residents.

“During the walk, if we see an individual who needs counseling or any additional resource or service, we will connect them with the proper organization,” police said. “Additionally, this walk allows police officers to provide the neighbors with accurate facts on the incident.”

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition to social media, residents may email crimetips@danvilleva.gov or use the crime tips app CARE.