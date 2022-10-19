15-year-old arrested after 'threatening graffiti messages' found at Danville high school

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after "threatening graffiti messages" were found on bathroom walls at George Washington High School following a tip from a student, authorities announced late Wednesday afternoon.

Police stressed there was no current threat to the school, students or public, but did not offer any details on the message in a news release.

The messages were found at 12:45 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. The student, charged with a felony count of making "threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property," is being held at the W.W. Moore. Juvenile Detention Home in Danville.

"This case is an example of how members of the community can save lives and improve the safety of everyone when they 'see something and say something,'" authorities wrote in the news release. "The Danville Police Department continues to encourage citizens to share information as we partner to reduce violent crime in our community."