19-year-old killed in Danville shooting

A 19-year-old Danville man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers with the Danville Police Department responded to Purdum Woods Apartments on Richmond Boulevard after receiving a report someone had been shot, a news release stated.

When police arrived, they found Jontavious Logan on the sidewalk near the K building with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

Officers immediately began to administer CPR. Logan was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was later pronounce dead.

"Investigators and crime scene continue to work through the night to collect evidence and follow leads. More information will be released when it becomes available," the release stated.

Police did not disclose any details on a suspect.