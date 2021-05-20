 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
19-year-old killed in Danville shooting
0 comments
breaking editor's pick featured

19-year-old killed in Danville shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 19-year-old Danville man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers with the Danville Police Department responded to Purdum Woods Apartments on Richmond Boulevard after receiving a report someone had been shot, a news release stated.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When police arrived, they found Jontavious Logan on the sidewalk near the K building with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

Officers immediately began to administer CPR. Logan was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was later pronounce dead.

"Investigators and crime scene continue to work through the night to collect evidence and follow leads. More information will be released when it becomes available," the release stated.

Police did not disclose any details on a suspect.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert