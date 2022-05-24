19-year-old shows up at hospital with gunshot wound following Blairs party, search warrant shows

A 25-year-old Danville resident killed at a Blairs party May 15 may not have been the only person shot during the incident, according to search warrants filed in Danville Circuit Court.

A 19-year-old man is named as showing up at Sovah Health-Danville to seek treatment for a gunshot wound, according to a search warrant filed Thursday.

"Eye witnesses observed [the man] at the scene of the homicide," the warrant states.

Search warrants filed by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office on Thursday and Friday last week sought surveillance video from inside and outside Sovah Health-Danville's emergency room between midnight and 6 a.m. on May 15, as well as medical records for the man, who was born on May 15, 2003, and sought treatment at the hospital.

"The affiant believes the medical records on treatment received on May 15, 2022 can further the investigation," the warrant states.

Questions emailed Monday to the sheriff's office were not answered by Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Mike Taylor told the Danville Register & Bee on Friday that no one had been arrested for the fatal shooting that happened at a party in Blairs last weekend and left a 25-year-old Danville man dead.

Investigators continue to probe the incident and interview witnesses, Taylor said last week.

“Our hopes are very high that we’re going to get the information we need to come to a conclusion,” Taylor said Friday.

Taylor said he was not sure what led to the shooting.

“We don’t know the motive behind it,” he said.

The fatal shooting of Wyshawn Daequon Brandon at 543 Deerwood Drive during a gathering at the residence early Sunday morning disrupted a normally peaceful neighborhood.

Deputies responded to a complaint of loud music at around 12:45 a.m. May 15. When they arrived, they discovered a large gathering and heard multiple gunshots, according to a news release Sunday from Capt. Gerald Ford.

The victim was hit by gunfire and taken to Sovah Health-Danville, where he was pronounced dead.

There were “a lot of people” at the party, Taylor said, “but nobody saw anything.”

Brandon’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.

The incident marked the second homicide this month in Pittsylvania County. On May 5, 27-year-old Kenneth Lee Osborne Jr. died in a stabbing at 1050 Sportsman Road in Dry Fork.

Anyone with information about the incident last weekend can call 434-432-7715.

Those who would like to remain anonymous may call Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.

A caller may be eligible for a cash reward should their information lead to the arrest of an individual and/or recovery of evidence in the investigation. A caller does not have to give their name or phone number to qualify.

