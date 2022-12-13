19-year-old wanted on charges in August shooting death in Danville arrested Tuesday afternoon

A 19-year-old suspect wanted in the Aug. 16 shooting death of a Danville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, authorities report.

Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver was captured in the Grenta community by members of the United States Marshal Service, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and the Danville Police Department, a news release stated.

The charges are related to the death of Patrick Lanigan Duffy, 33, of Danville. Police found Duffy dead in an apartment at 308 Halifax St. after responding to a shots fired call.

Oliver, who had been on the run since Aug. 19, faces charges of robbery, use of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm "in relation to the incident that ended in the death" of Duffy, police wrote in a news release. He was transported to the Danville City Jail after his arrest.

On Aug. 18, a 14-year-old Danville suspect was charged with first-degree murder in the slaying. The unnamed teenager previously was arrested on counts of robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Authorities discovered drugs in the investigation, according to a search warrant.

Danville Police Department conducted a H.E.A.R.T. — Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma — Walk the day after the deadly shooting in the Halifax Street area.

“The goal of these walks is to express to the community the police department cares about their wellbeing,” police wrote in the release. “We strive to be problem solvers in the city of Danville.”

The walks aren’t part of an investigation. Instead, the goal is to check on residents.

“During the walk, if we see an individual who needs counseling or any additional resource or service, we will connect them with the proper organization,” police said. “Additionally, this walk allows police officers to provide the neighbors with accurate facts on the incident.”