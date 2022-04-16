20-year-old dies in Danville shooting; no charges filed after another man tells police it was self-defense

A 20-year-old Danville man died after gunfire Saturday afternoon and another man told police the shooting was in self-defense, authorities report.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a man had been shot at Cardinal Village Apartments, a Danville Police Department news releases stated.

Officers found Shafi Yassin Rasheed suffering from gunshot wounds in the 600 block of Edmonds Street. Rasheed was provided care at the scene, but was pronounced dead at Sovah Health-Danville at about 2:50 p.m.

Just minutes after officials got the call reporting the shooting, a 21-year-old man — described as not a Danville resident — called 911 to report he was involved, police said.

The unidentified man said he shot a person at Cardinal Village in self-defense. The caller met with law enforcement officers, handed over the gun used and is cooperating, police reported.

"The investigation has found that Shafi Rasheed approached the second male at a vehicle parked on Edmonds Street with a firearm," police wrote in the release. "Rasheed was believed to be upset about a female acquaintance, even though the two men had no history of threats or violence between them before this incident."

Police said "Rasheed assaulted the second male with a firearm and was ultimately shot multiple times as the second male produced his own firearm."

The second gun also was recovered.

"After review of video surveillance and witness statements in this case, no criminal charges were filed at this time," police wrote in the release. "After reviewing the facts of the case, the Danville Commonwealth Attorney's Office advised they will present the case to a grand jury to review the evidence and determine if criminal charges are appropriate in this incident."

Authorities said no other suspects are being sought and consider this to be an isolated incident.