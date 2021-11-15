2016 Danville homicide case goes to jury

A jury will decide Tuesday whether Devin Lamont Womack is guilty of murder in the shooting death of Mark Anthony Graves on Sept. 30, 2016.
Womack is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of murder, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of robbery.
During a trial in Danville Circuit Court on Monday, Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman argued that Womack, accompanied by two other men, entered an apartment at 1324 Aspen St. and fatally shot and robbed Graves of his money that September morning about five years ago.
But Womack's Roanoke-based attorney, Dirk Padgett, said any testimony from the prosecution's witnesses in the case would be unreliable and inconsistent since they frequented the apartment to drink and do drugs.
"It was a crack house," he said of the home where the shooting occurred.
The evidence in the case will be from a bunch of lying people, Padgett added.
"If they told the truth, their tongues would fall off," he told the jury.
According to testimony from Christie Cox, a friend of Graves, he was shot twice in the living room of the shotgun-style apartment and dragged by three men down a narrow hallway and into the kitchen in the back of the unit.
The morning before the shooting, Cox testified she saw Graves at a convenience store where he was buying beer and cigarettes. They both then went to the Aspen Street apartment.
Several people were at the apartment drinking and doing drugs, Cox said. She saw Talarico "Paco" Mayo, who got into an argument with Graves over cigarettes Graves said had been stolen, Cox testified.
She said Paco told Graves that he took the cigarettes and then Paco left after the argument.
Cox and Graves went to the bathroom together and talked, she testified. After they left the bathroom, she saw three males, including Paco, coming down the hallway. They trio went into a second bedroom and Graves and Cox went into the living room, she testified.
The three men then left the apartment by the front door and came back in, she said.
"They went straight to mark shot him twice," Cox testified.
They took Graves back to the kitchen.
One of the men said, "This is going to be about some money you owe me," Cox testified.
She said the shooter had tattoos on his face and neck, the same ones that Womack has, the prosecution pointed out.
The jury will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Danville Circuit Court and decide whether Womack is guilty.