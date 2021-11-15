2016 Danville homicide case goes to jury

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The morning before the shooting, Cox testified she saw Graves at a convenience store where he was buying beer and cigarettes. They both then went to the Aspen Street apartment.

Several people were at the apartment drinking and doing drugs, Cox said. She saw Talarico "Paco" Mayo, who got into an argument with Graves over cigarettes Graves said had been stolen, Cox testified.

She said Paco told Graves that he took the cigarettes and then Paco left after the argument.

Cox and Graves went to the bathroom together and talked, she testified. After they left the bathroom, she saw three males, including Paco, coming down the hallway. They trio went into a second bedroom and Graves and Cox went into the living room, she testified.

The three men then left the apartment by the front door and came back in, she said.

"They went straight to mark shot him twice," Cox testified.

They took Graves back to the kitchen.

One of the men said, "This is going to be about some money you owe me," Cox testified.

She said the shooter had tattoos on his face and neck, the same ones that Womack has, the prosecution pointed out.

The jury will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Danville Circuit Court and decide whether Womack is guilty.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.